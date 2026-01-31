Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Tux Machines

New Release: Tails 7.4.1

For more details, read our changelog.

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.5

A few days ago, one of our community members reported that some of the Vietnamese text translations in Tor Browser Android had been vandalised by a malicious contributor. Unfortunately, this mis-translated text ended up shipping in Tor Browser 15.0.4. These changes did not affect the browser's functionality or security properties in any way.

LinuxGizmos.com

LILYGO Debuts ESP32-C5-Based T-Dongle C5 and T7-C5 Development Boards

The T-Dongle C5 is a USB Type-A development board designed in a flash-drive form factor and housed in a transparent enclosure. Measuring approximately 58 × 18 × 9 mm, the board is based on the ESP32-C5HR8 microcontroller and supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), with backward compatibility for 802.11 b/g/n networks.

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 31, 2026

Tails 7.4.1 Is Out as an Emergency Release Patching Critical OpenSSL Vulnerabilities

  
Tails 7.4.1 anonymous Linux OS is now available for download with an updated OpenSSL library that addresses critical security vulnerabilities.

 
GNU/Linux Surges in Martinique (Over 5%) [original]

  
Can it approach 10% by year's end?

 
New GeForce NOW native Linux support could lure Windows 10 refugees

  
NVIDIA is reportedly preparing to bring NVIDIA GeForce NOW to Linux so that users finally have native support for the cloud gaming service

 
A Bunch of Developers Have Come Together to Make Linux Gaming Great

  
The people behind Bazzite, Fyra Labs, Nobara, ChimeraOS, and a few other projects have teamed up to improve Linux gaming for everyone

 
GOG calls Linux "the next major frontier" for gaming as it works on a native client

  
People wouldn't develop games for Linux because gamers didn't use it

 
What Happens to Linux After Linus Torvalds? We Finally Have the Answer to This Uncomfortable Question

  
Well, folks, there's now a strategy in place to manage the Linux kernel project if Linus Torvalds or any of the other key maintainers aren't able to carry out their duties

 
Transmission 4.1 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released as a Massive Update

  
Transmission 4.1 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform BitTorrent client that features GTK and Qt-based interfaces, a headless daemon, and a web UI.

 
Another Busy Day [original]

  
Almost 900,000 requests in less than half a day


  
 


 
Microsoft's and Apple's Grip on Iceland After Territorial Claims by the US [original]

  
First they say Greenland, what if they say "Iceland" later?

 
Android Leftovers

  
One of NotebookLM's most useful features is now available on Android

 
I wouldn’t install Linux on these laptops (here’s why)

  
I've been running Linux on different machines for years, and I genuinely love it

 
Your Windows habits are dangerous on Linux—here are 4 things to avoid

  
Linux isn't necessarily "harder" than Windows

 
I Switched From Windows 11 to Linux Mint. Here Are 7 Things It Does Way Better

  
Moving from Windows to Linux doesn't require much of a learning curve and brings some real benefits

 
Linux Mint just made the terminal easier to ignore than ever

  
Linux Mint 22.3 Zena is on a mission to make the terminal optional, and honestly, they're nailing it

 
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 200 is available for testing

  
The IPFire development team is excited to bring you Core Update 200

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is free and open source software

 
This Week in Plasma: getting 6.6 ready for release

  
This week we reached that part of every Plasma release cycle where the bug fixes and polish for the upcoming release are still coming in hot and heavy

 
KWallet, SecretService, oo7: the story so far

  
Continuing previous efforts to update the “secure passwords” story of the Plasma desktop

 
France Just Created Its Own Open Source Alternative to Microsoft Teams and Zoom

  
Last year, in July, the city of Lyon started the process of ditching Microsoft in favor of ONLYOFFICE and an undisclosed Linux-based operating system

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.8, Linux 6.12.68, and Linux 6.6.122

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.8 kernel

 
Contribute to Fedora 44 KDE and GNOME Test Days

  
Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release

 
GNU/Linux Rapidly Becoming 'Standard' Platform or an 'Empire' for Games [original]

  
There are some big things happening this month for GNU/Linux

 
Arjen Wiersma on Self-Hosting Servers, Kubernetes Complexity a Risk to Servers

  
Server centric news

 
Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, Hytale Dedicated Server on GNU/Linux, and Nobara

  
Games related picks

 
AerynOS 2026.01 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GNOME 49.3, and More

  
AerynOS 2026.01 Linux distribution is now available for download with the GNOME 49.3 desktop environment, Linux kernel 6.18 LTS, and more.

 
Be Wary, Amutable is a Microsoft Proxy Created and Run by Microsoft Staff [original]

  
They might try to call it "security", but what they mean by security is that Microsoft is in charge

 
Games: Proton Experimental, FINAL FANTASY VII, and More

  
some of the latest from GamingOnLinux

 
Google Leak Offers First Look at Android for PC

 
Why I trust open-source software more now than I did five years ago

  
I've come to trust open-source software a lot more over the years

 
Calibre 9.0 Open-Source Ebook Manager Released with New Bookshelf View

  
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released Calibre 9.0 today as the latest stable version of this popular ebook management software, a major update that introduces new features and enhancements.

 
January Nearly Over Already! [original]

  
soon it'll be gardening time again

 
Google’s Desktop Operating System "Aluminium OS" Has Leaked

  
As a test unit, this marks a significant shift from the Android OS used on mobile Arm-based systems, as Aluminium OS now operates smoothly on x86 architecture

 
Proton 10.0-4 Released with Support for Drop Dead: The Cabin, Quantum Threshold

  
Valve released Proton 10.0-4 today as the latest stable update to the Proton 10 series of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components for playing Windows games on Linux.

 
MiniOS Ultra 5.1 Shrinks the ISO, Not the Experience

  
MiniOS is a Debian-based distro from Russia featuring the Xfce desktop

 
Android Auto's Best Kept Secret Is a Programmable Shortcut

 
I used to avoid the Linux terminal. Here’s the path that fixed it

  
Have you recently switched to Linux

 
There are two operating systems available for the phone: Volla OS and Ubuntu Touch

 
I can shut down my PC from my Android home screen with one tap

 
I found the perfect "portable" OS for remote work, and it’s not Windows

  
Once you boot into a portable Linux USB

 
CachyOS vs. EdeavorOS: Which spinoff makes Arch Linux easier to use?

  
They're quite different - with one faster than the other - but both are a great introduction to Arch

 
4 reasons I prefer screen over tmux on Linux

  
I've been a Linux user for over a decade

 
Debian-Based GParted Live 1.8 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GParted 1.8

  
Following the release of GParted 1.8 as a major update to the popular open-source partition editor, Curtis Gedak released GParted Live 1.8 today as the latest version of this Debian-based live system to graphically manage disk partitions.

 
KDE Plasma 6.6 Beta Release

  
This is second beta of Plasma 6.6

 
Ariel OS – A Rust RTOS for IoT microcontrollers

  
Ariel OS is a new RTOS for microcontrollers written in Rust with support for popular hardware architectures (Arm Cortex-M, ESP32, RISC-V) and boards from Espressif, Nordic Semi, Raspberry Pi, and STMicroelectronics

 
The UK's Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Failed Tux Machines and Failed Women [original]

  
We're going to spend years illuminating this problem

 
VirtualBox can't operate in VMX root mode

  
To wit, I recently encountered several issues running my virtual machines in VirtualBox on top of Kubuntu 24.04

 
Mourning Didier Spaier

  
We have received the sad news that Didier Spaier

 
Enjoying a Period of Growing Appreciation and Gratitude [original]

  
We fly on, waddling the waddle

 
An alternate path for immutable distributions

  
There are a few reasons to find immutable distributions appealing

 
Some of the latest articles