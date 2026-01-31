Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

news
vty - terminal interface library - LinuxLinks
The vty package works in concert with one or more platform packages to do terminal I/O. Each platform package provides support for terminal I/O on a specific platform.
This is free and open source software.
Pass-CLI - password and API key manager - LinuxLinks
Pass-CLI is a fast, secure password and API key manager that stores credentials locally with AES-256-GCM encryption. Built for developers who need quick, script-friendly access to credentials without cloud dependencies.
This is free and open source software.
Gopherbook - self-hosted comic library and CBZ/CBT reader - LinuxLinks
It is designed for people who want full control over their digital comic collection (CBZ/CBT files), including support for password-protected/encrypted archives, per-user libraries, tagging, automatic organization, and a clean modern reader.
This is free and open source software.
Beads - distributed, git-backed graph issue tracker for AI agents - LinuxLinks
Beads provides a persistent, structured memory for coding agents. It replaces messy markdown plans with a dependency-aware graph, allowing agents to handle long-horizon tasks without losing context.
This is free and open source software.
oq - terminal-based OpenAPI Spec (OAS) viewer - LinuxLinks
oq is a terminal-based OpenAPI Spec (OAS) viewer.
This is free and open source software.
Linux Candy: asciify - turn images into attractive ASCII art - LinuxLinks
Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series.
Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivolous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative.
There’s a diverse range of programs included in this series. Programs such as eDEX-UI and Variety are actually highly practical programs. ASCIIQuarium has soothing and relaxing qualities for your desktop. Other programs included in this series (such as lolcat, cacafire) are included purely for their decorative qualities. And then there’s some really fun software that just raises a smile or two.
JuMP - domain-specific modeling language for mathematical optimization - LinuxLinks
JuMP is a modeling language and collection of supporting packages for mathematical optimization in Julia.
JuMP makes it easy to formulate and solve a range of problem classes, including linear programs, integer programs, conic programs, semidefinite programs, and constrained nonlinear programs.
This is free and open source software.
Gruyère - view and kill processes listening on ports - LinuxLinks
Gruyère is a tiny TUI program for viewing and killing processes listening on ports.
This is free and open source software.
BookLore - organize and manage your book collection - LinuxLinks
BookLore is a powerful, self-hosted web application designed to organize and manage your personal book collection with elegance and ease.
Build your dream library with an intuitive interface, robust metadata management, and seamless multi-user support.
This is free and open source software.
miro - PDF viewer - LinuxLinks
miro is a native pdf viewer for Linux (Wayland/X11), macOS, and Windows with configurable keybindings.
This is free and open source software.
yam - formatter for YAML - LinuxLinks
yam is a little formatter for YAML.
This is free and open source software.