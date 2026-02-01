Release of ScummVM 2026.1.0Kaidan 0.15.0

news
ScummVM 2026.1.0
Kaidan 0.15.0
ScummVM ☛ ScummVM 2026.1.0 "Like a Version" is finally released
Another year has gone by, therefore we are releasing a new ScummVM version. As you may notice right away, we are changing our version numbering schema, but that’s not all! We are also planning on more frequent releases!, which you can read about on sev’s blog.
Kaidan 0.15.0: Audio/Video Calls and Integrated Search Field
Welcome Kaidan 0.15.0! This release adds experimental support for calls. In addition, it contains some very useful improvements and lots of fixes.
Audio/Video Calls
Kaidan has supported voice and video messages for a long time. Starting with this release, you can even have an audio or video call with a contact! An incoming call is indicated via a notification and you can either accept or reject it.
Please note that there are still some features missing and some setups may not work properly. Especially, calls are only supposed to work on GNU/Linux at the moment. But wee wanted to share the current achievements with you to get some feedback! Our goal is to extend the A/V calls functionality and make it available on other operating systems in the future.
