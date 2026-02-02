news
Games: Steam and Crimsonland
GamingOnLinux ☛ Here's the most played games on Steam Deck for January 2026 | GamingOnLinux
With a fresh month here now it's February 2026, here's your most up to date look at what has been popular for players on the Steam Deck.
Bateg ☛ Resurrecting Crimsonland
some games die quietly. they get delisted, lose their multiplayer servers, fade into the digital void. others get remastered by the original authors with slightly better graphics and a battle pass.
and then there’s the third way: you open the binary in ghidra and start naming functions.
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, with Cairn - 2026-01-31 Edition
Between 2026-01-24 and 2026-01-31 we selected 8 newly released games that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. A pretty good week all things considered, you can see that the slow period is over and there are some serious games coming out, such as Cairn that lets you climb a whole mountain with some simulation and survival elements, along with a cool story.