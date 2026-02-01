Thin Clients on GNU/Linux and Unix Workstations

Thin clients are the kind of hardware that should be a home labber’s open secret, but somehow still feels like insider baseball. They are cheap, quiet, and usually built to last years in the office without developing a personality disorder. That durability makes them perfect for Linux, because Linux loves boring hardware that just keeps showing up to work. The problem is that most people take a thin client home and immediately treat it like a small desktop, not what it actually is.

Used correctly, a thin client becomes a dependable “front door” to your real compute, whether that’s a server in a closet, a mini PC on a shelf, or a VM farm you keep promising to document someday. It is an excellent match for remote-first workflows, lightweight local apps, and the kind of tidy, repeatable setups Linux users claim to want. Thin clients get a bad reputation when they are forced into the wrong job, and they get ignored when they do the right job quietly.