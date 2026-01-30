news

Quoting: A Bunch of Developers Have Come Together to Make Linux Gaming Great

The founding members consist of known names like Bazzite (as part of Universal Blue), PikaOS, ASUS Linux, ShadowBlip, and Fyra Labs. They are supported by strategic partners like ChimeraOS, Nobara (led by GloriousEggroll), and Playtron.

The OGC operates under a "Lazy Consensus" governance model, where proposals are made publicly and given 72 hours for community objections. If nobody raises concerns in that timeframe, the proposal moves forward. Any objections must include legitimate reasons and be open to healthy discussion.

They are also committing to an "Upstream First" policy, under which any code that the OGC comes up with or improves must be submitted to the original upstream projects rather than living on as a permanent patch or fork.