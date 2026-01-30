news
A Bunch of Developers Have Come Together to Make Linux Gaming Great
Quoting: A Bunch of Developers Have Come Together to Make Linux Gaming Great —
The founding members consist of known names like Bazzite (as part of Universal Blue), PikaOS, ASUS Linux, ShadowBlip, and Fyra Labs. They are supported by strategic partners like ChimeraOS, Nobara (led by GloriousEggroll), and Playtron.
The OGC operates under a "Lazy Consensus" governance model, where proposals are made publicly and given 72 hours for community objections. If nobody raises concerns in that timeframe, the proposal moves forward. Any objections must include legitimate reasons and be open to healthy discussion.
They are also committing to an "Upstream First" policy, under which any code that the OGC comes up with or improves must be submitted to the original upstream projects rather than living on as a permanent patch or fork.
How-To Geek:
-
These gaming Linux distros are teaming up to fix bigger problems
Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:
The developers behind several Linux distributions and software that target gamers as their primary users have announced the creation of a coordinated development mission they're calling the Open Gaming Collective. The collective's aim is to unify efforts to avoid duplicating each other's work and to generally strengthen the Linux gaming ecosystem.
The Verge:
-
Linux gaming developers join forces to form the Open Gaming Collective | The Verge
Gaming on Linux has already come a long way over recent years, with improvements to Valve’s Proton and more gamers switching to Linux, but the newly-formed Open Gaming Collective (OGC) is aiming to take it even further.
Universal Blue, developer of the gaming-focused Linux distribution Bazzite, announced on Wednesday that its helping to form the OGC with several other groups, which will collaborate on improvements to the Linux gaming ecosystem and “centralize efforts around critical components like kernel patches, input tooling, and essential gaming packages such as gamescope.”
The other founding members of the OGC include Nobara, ChimeraOS, Playtron, Fyra Labs, PikaOS, ShadowBlip, and Asus Linux.