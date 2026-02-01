news
today's howtos
-
HowTo Forge ☛ Perfect Server Automated ISPConfig 3 Installation on Debian 11 and Debian 12, Ubuntu 22.04 and Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial will help install your ISPConfig 3 single server setup using the ISPConfig auto-installer. This installer follows the old Perfect Server guides but is more modular and easy to follow. If you want to set up a multiserver setup with dedicated servers for each service instead, see the Perfect Multiserver guide.
-
Michael Prokop ☛ Michael Prokop: apt, SHA-1 keys + 2026-02-01
You might have seen Policy will reject signature within a year warnings in apt(-get) update runs like this: [...]
-
Blinry ☛ Switching to your headset mic automatically
tl;dr: Save the file at the bottom of this post as ~/.config/alsa-card-profile/paths/analog-input-headset-mic.conf, then run systemctl restart --user wireplumber. Done!
Here’s some more background: [...]
-
linuxcapable
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Pikaur on Arch Linux
Pikaur is a Python-based AUR helper that collects all user input upfront, then builds and installs packages without interruption. This “ask first, build later” design prevents scenarios where a multi-hour compilation pauses halfway through waiting for keyboard input you missed.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Firewalld on Arch Linux
This guide explains how to install Firewalld on Arch GNU/Linux and configure zone-based firewall rules for securing your system. Firewalld provides dynamic firewall management through zones that define trust levels for network connections and interfaces.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Zsh on Fedora Linux
Zsh (Z Shell) offers intelligent tab completion, shared command history across terminal sessions, and a plugin ecosystem that transforms daily command-line workflows. Whether you’re managing Git repositories, navigating complex directory structures, or automating repetitive tasks, Zsh adapts to your working style.
-
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Chkrootkit on Debian 13
Linux servers face constant security threats. Rootkits remain among the most dangerous, hiding deep within your system while giving attackers persistent access to your data and resources. Chkrootkit offers a powerful defense against these hidden threats on Debian 13, and installing it takes just minutes.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Solr on Debian 13
Apache Solr stands as one of the most powerful open-source search platforms available today, built on the robust Apache Lucene library. It delivers enterprise-grade search capabilities, real-time indexing, and advanced analytics features that power everything from e-commerce product searches to content management systems.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install proprietary trap AWS CLI on Linux Mint 22
Managing Amazon Web Services from the command line offers unparalleled flexibility and efficiency for cloud administrators and developers. The proprietary trap AWS Command Line Interface (CLI) transforms how you interact with proprietary trap AWS services, enabling automation, scripting, and rapid deployment without navigating through web consoles.
-
-
Remy Van Elst ☛ A way to run Ansible 2.19 on old operating systems like Ubuntu 18.04 with working Apt
Ansible recently stopped working on one of my older servers. The playbooks wouldn't execute anymore, with a cryptic python error. With Ansible 2.14 this server worked, after upgrading to 2.19 the playbooks failed.
-
MWL ☛ “OpenZFS Mastery” device names options
The original FreeBSD Mastery: ZFS books recommended managing disks by labels based on serial number.