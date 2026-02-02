The January 25, 2026 release of DietPi v10.0 introduces new self-hosted services, drops legacy platform support, and raises the minimum supported Debian version to Bookworm. The update adds Uptime Kuma and ownCloud Infinite Scale to the DietPi software catalog, with a focus on long-term maintainability and SBC compatibility.

The OSM-LF-IMX95 follows the OSM 1.2 specification in a Size-L form factor and measures 45 × 45 mm. It is designed for direct soldering, eliminating board-to-board connectors and enabling more compact and cost-optimized carrier designs.

The module is built around the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor, featuring a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 running at up to 1.8 GHz alongside an 800 MHz Cortex-M7 real-time co-processor.

I switched to this tiling window manager and can’t go back to normal desktops

You may have found the key to gaming on desktop Linux, but managing multiple windows has always been a hassle. The traditional overlapping window layouts stack windows on top of each other like a digital game of Jenga. And if you're tired of Alt-Tabbing to find the window you want, perhaps it's time to try a tiling window manager.

Tiling window managers are fundamentally reshaping how power users think about desktop productivity, and for folks like us who spend entire days in front of a screen, the efficiency gains are impossible to ignore. So that's exactly what I did, and now I can't go back to the normal Linux desktop.

