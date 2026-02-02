news
I switched to this tiling window manager and can’t go back to normal desktops
You may have found the key to gaming on desktop Linux, but managing multiple windows has always been a hassle. The traditional overlapping window layouts stack windows on top of each other like a digital game of Jenga. And if you're tired of Alt-Tabbing to find the window you want, perhaps it's time to try a tiling window manager.
Tiling window managers are fundamentally reshaping how power users think about desktop productivity, and for folks like us who spend entire days in front of a screen, the efficiency gains are impossible to ignore. So that's exactly what I did, and now I can't go back to the normal Linux desktop.
