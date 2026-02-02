The January 25, 2026 release of DietPi v10.0 introduces new self-hosted services, drops legacy platform support, and raises the minimum supported Debian version to Bookworm. The update adds Uptime Kuma and ownCloud Infinite Scale to the DietPi software catalog, with a focus on long-term maintainability and SBC compatibility.

The OSM-LF-IMX95 follows the OSM 1.2 specification in a Size-L form factor and measures 45 × 45 mm. It is designed for direct soldering, eliminating board-to-board connectors and enabling more compact and cost-optimized carrier designs.

The module is built around the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor, featuring a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 running at up to 1.8 GHz alongside an 800 MHz Cortex-M7 real-time co-processor.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 1st, 2026

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 02, 2026



The end of January brought us new software releases, including GParted 1.8, Calibre 9.0, Transmission 4.1, GStreamer 1.28, OpenSSL 3.6.1, VirtualBox 7.2.6, Shotcut 26.1, TigerVNC 1.16, and Proton 10.0-4, as well as several distro releases, including Tails 7.4.1, AerynOS 2026.01, Linux Lite 7.8, GParted Live 1.8, and Emmabuntüs DE 5 1.05.

On top of that, I tell you all about Xfce’s upcoming Wayland compositor written in Rust and the new Linux laptop from TUXEDO Computers. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for February 1st, 2026.

