9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 1st, 2026
The end of January brought us new software releases, including GParted 1.8, Calibre 9.0, Transmission 4.1, GStreamer 1.28, OpenSSL 3.6.1, VirtualBox 7.2.6, Shotcut 26.1, TigerVNC 1.16, and Proton 10.0-4, as well as several distro releases, including Tails 7.4.1, AerynOS 2026.01, Linux Lite 7.8, GParted Live 1.8, and Emmabuntüs DE 5 1.05.
On top of that, I tell you all about Xfce’s upcoming Wayland compositor written in Rust and the new Linux laptop from TUXEDO Computers. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for February 1st, 2026.