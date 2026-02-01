Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Development Leftovers

There is a duality to Consistency and Isolation. Consistency is the requirement that from a business perspective, the bank must be in compliance with business rules as determined by application logic. Consider two transactions executing at the same time (concurrently, but more about concurrency later). Both of them change the funds in accounts, and while they are executing, their temporary, private view is that the bank is not in balance (between steps 1a and 1b in the example above).

But when a process looks at any data other than what it is manipulating within the transaction, it should see the the bank as being in balance (Consistency). Isolation means that each transaction is executed as if it were the only transaction on the system. No application logic outside the transaction and executing concurrently with it should be able to see within the transaction, i.e., Isolation of a transaction provides Consistency for concurrent transactions.