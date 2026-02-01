Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

LILYGO Debuts ESP32-C5-Based T-Dongle C5 and T7-C5 Development Boards

The T-Dongle C5 is a USB Type-A development board designed in a flash-drive form factor and housed in a transparent enclosure. Measuring approximately 58 × 18 × 9 mm, the board is based on the ESP32-C5HR8 microcontroller and supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), with backward compatibility for 802.11 b/g/n networks.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 7.4.1

For more details, read our changelog.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 01, 2026

framework

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Calibre 9.0 Open-Source Ebook Manager Released with New Bookshelf View

  
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released Calibre 9.0 today as the latest stable version of this popular ebook management software, a major update that introduces new features and enhancements.

 
A Bunch of Developers Have Come Together to Make Linux Gaming Great

  
The people behind Bazzite, Fyra Labs, Nobara, ChimeraOS, and a few other projects have teamed up to improve Linux gaming for everyone

 
New GeForce NOW native Linux support could lure Windows 10 refugees

  
NVIDIA is reportedly preparing to bring NVIDIA GeForce NOW to Linux so that users finally have native support for the cloud gaming service

 
What Happens to Linux After Linus Torvalds? We Finally Have the Answer to This Uncomfortable Question

  
Well, folks, there's now a strategy in place to manage the Linux kernel project if Linus Torvalds or any of the other key maintainers aren't able to carry out their duties

 
Proton 10.0-4 Released with Support for Drop Dead: The Cabin, Quantum Threshold

  
Valve released Proton 10.0-4 today as the latest stable update to the Proton 10 series of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components for playing Windows games on Linux.


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
How to restart your Android phone without using the power button: 2 alternative ways

 
8 “hidden” terminal features that make Linux feel like a power-user OS

  
With the command-line shell, Linux provides countless tools and programs to wield power over your system

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion

 
Trying to Injure Tux Machines Did Not Work [original]

  
Some time soon we'll discuss this matter with British politicians

 
'Traditional' Computing is Still the Best [original]

  
Don't "go with the flow" if that flow is dictated by GAFAM and media owned by GAFAM

 
So Far 2026 Has Been a Good Year for GNU/Linux [original]

  
Seeing the sort of press coverage that we saw last month, it seems increasingly clear that 2026 will be a year of gains for GNU/Linux, even among gamers

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Shotcut 26.1 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Hardware Video Decoding

  
Shotcut 26.1 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform video editing software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

 
Games, GNU/Linux, and Distros

  
today's leftovers

 
Server: Kubernetes, Nokia SR Linux, and More

  
GNU/Linux on the server - some picks

 
KDE and GNOME Development Updates

  
mostly KDE

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS and standards

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security patches and incidents, some FUD

 
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Hardware leftovers

 
New Microsoft Proxy (Amutable), Microsoft Problems, Windows Problems

  
4 stories

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
Linux and Graphics Leftovers

  
a handful of news stories

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Applications: Ventoy, VM Managment, and More

  
software news/recommendations

 
Open Hardware: ESP32, FreeBSD, and More

  
Hardware leftovers

 
Games: Bazzite Linux, "Stop Destroying Videogames", and GDC 2026 Report

  
GamingOnLinux picks

 
Linux Lite 7.8 Is Out Based on Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS, Ports Many Apps to GTK4

  
Linux Lite 7.8 has been released today as the latest stable update to this Ubuntu-based distribution using the lightweight Xfce desktop environment and based on the latest Ubuntu LTS series.

 
Microsoft's and Apple's Grip on Iceland After Territorial Claims by the US [original]

  
First they say Greenland, what if they say "Iceland" later?

 
Android Leftovers

  
One of NotebookLM's most useful features is now available on Android

 
I wouldn’t install Linux on these laptops (here’s why)

  
I've been running Linux on different machines for years, and I genuinely love it

 
Your Windows habits are dangerous on Linux—here are 4 things to avoid

  
Linux isn't necessarily "harder" than Windows

 
I Switched From Windows 11 to Linux Mint. Here Are 7 Things It Does Way Better

  
Moving from Windows to Linux doesn't require much of a learning curve and brings some real benefits

 
Linux Mint just made the terminal easier to ignore than ever

  
Linux Mint 22.3 Zena is on a mission to make the terminal optional, and honestly, they're nailing it

 
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 200 is available for testing

  
The IPFire development team is excited to bring you Core Update 200

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is free and open source software

 
This Week in Plasma: getting 6.6 ready for release

  
This week we reached that part of every Plasma release cycle where the bug fixes and polish for the upcoming release are still coming in hot and heavy

 
KWallet, SecretService, oo7: the story so far

  
Continuing previous efforts to update the “secure passwords” story of the Plasma desktop

 
France Just Created Its Own Open Source Alternative to Microsoft Teams and Zoom

  
Last year, in July, the city of Lyon started the process of ditching Microsoft in favor of ONLYOFFICE and an undisclosed Linux-based operating system

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.8, Linux 6.12.68, and Linux 6.6.122

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.8 kernel

 
Tails 7.4.1 Is Out as an Emergency Release Patching Critical OpenSSL Vulnerabilities

  
Tails 7.4.1 anonymous Linux OS is now available for download with an updated OpenSSL library that addresses critical security vulnerabilities.

 
Contribute to Fedora 44 KDE and GNOME Test Days

  
Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release

 
GNU/Linux Rapidly Becoming 'Standard' Platform or an 'Empire' for Games [original]

  
There are some big things happening this month for GNU/Linux

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
GNU/Linux Surges in Martinique (Over 5%) [original]

  
Can it approach 10% by year's end?

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security breaches, patches, and more

 
News About Distributions and Operating Systems

  
ReactOS, GNU/Linux, and more

 
Arjen Wiersma on Self-Hosting Servers, Kubernetes Complexity a Risk to Servers

  
Server centric news

 
BSD Leftovers

  
BSD news and show

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related news

 
How to Upgrade Debian and New Debian Developers (and Maintainers)

  
Debian leftovers

 
Mozilla Promotes a Ponzi Scheme of Slop (Plagiarism, Misinformation), Tor Browser 15.0.5 Based on Firefox Released

  
Firefox in bad hands

 
Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, Hytale Dedicated Server on GNU/Linux, and Nobara

  
Games related picks

 
Open Hardware/Modding: PicoIDE, ESP32, Arduino, and More

  
Hardware leftovers

 
Red Hat Official Articles, Paid-for Puff Pieces, and Leftovers

  
Red Hat leftovers

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
GOG calls Linux "the next major frontier" for gaming as it works on a native client

  
People wouldn't develop games for Linux because gamers didn't use it

 
AerynOS 2026.01 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GNOME 49.3, and More

  
AerynOS 2026.01 Linux distribution is now available for download with the GNOME 49.3 desktop environment, Linux kernel 6.18 LTS, and more.

 
Transmission 4.1 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released as a Massive Update

  
Transmission 4.1 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform BitTorrent client that features GTK and Qt-based interfaces, a headless daemon, and a web UI.

 
Another Busy Day [original]

  
Almost 900,000 requests in less than half a day

 
Be Wary, Amutable is a Microsoft Proxy Created and Run by Microsoft Staff [original]

  
They might try to call it "security", but what they mean by security is that Microsoft is in charge

 
Games: Proton Experimental, FINAL FANTASY VII, and More

  
some of the latest from GamingOnLinux

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google Leak Offers First Look at Android for PC

 
Why I trust open-source software more now than I did five years ago

  
I've come to trust open-source software a lot more over the years

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
January Nearly Over Already! [original]

  
soon it'll be gardening time again

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles