news
Free and Open Source Software
-
5 Useful Free and Open Source Rust TUI frameworks - LinuxLinks
The software featured in this roundup helps developers create TUI programs. There is a diverse range of programs included, mostly best described as frameworks. Rust is a versatile programming language that’s gaining popularity for its strong focus on performance and safety. It’s designed to ensure type safety and offers excellent support for concurrency, making it a great choice for high-performance applications.
The language embraces various programming paradigms and takes inspiration from functional programming. Features such as immutability, higher-order functions, algebraic data types, and pattern matching enrich its capabilities, allowing developers to write clean and efficient code.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
s3fs - mount an S3 bucket via FUSE - LinuxLinks
s3fs allows Linux, macOS, and FreeBSD to mount an S3 bucket via FUSE(Filesystem in Userspace).
s3fs makes you operate files and directories in S3 bucket like a local file system. It preserves the native object format for files, allowing use of other tools like AWS CLI.
This is free and open source software.
Scalene - memory profiler - LinuxLinks
Scalene is a high-performance, high-precision CPU, GPU, and memory profiler for Python with AI-powered optimization proposals.
It runs orders of magnitude faster than many other profilers while delivering far more detailed information. It is also the first profiler ever to incorporate AI-powered proposed optimizations.
This is free and open source software.
haskeline - CLI for user input - LinuxLinks
Haskeline provides a user interface for line input in command-line programs. This library is similar in purpose to readline, but since it is written in Haskell it is (hopefully) more easily used in other Haskell programs.
Haskeline runs both on POSIX-compatible systems and on Windows.
This is free and open source software.
ZLint - opinionated linter - LinuxLinks
ZLint is an opinionated linter for the Zig programming language.
This is free and open source software.
luffy - watch movies and TV from the command-line - LinuxLinks
luffy is billed as a spiritual successor of flix-cli and mov-cli.
This is free and open source software. It’s cross-platform running under Linux, macOS, and Windows.
NoxDir - visualize file system usage - LinuxLinks
NoxDir is a high-performance, cross-platform command-line tool for visualizing and exploring your file system usage.
It detects mounted drives or volumes and presents disk usage metrics through a responsive, keyboard-driven terminal UI. Designed to help you quickly locate space hogs and streamline your cleanup workflow. Supports: Linux, macOS, and Windows.
This is free and open source software.
VisiGrid - local-first spreadsheet - LinuxLinks
VisiGrid is a fast, local-first spreadsheet for serious data work.
VisiGrid prioritizes speed, correctness, and keyboard-driven workflows over cloud lock-in and opaque automation.
Built as a native desktop app in Rust, powered by GPUI—the GPU-accelerated UI framework behind Zed—for instant startup, smooth scrolling, and low-latency interaction.
This is free and open source software.
colorstorm - TUI to generate color themes for Vim, VSCode, and Sublime - LinuxLinks
colorstorm is a command line TUI to generate color themes for Vim, VSCode, and Sublime.
This is free and open source software.
Geist - typeface designed for developers and designers - LinuxLinks
Geist is a typeface specifically designed for developers and designers.
Geist embodies design principles of simplicity, minimalism, and speed, drawing inspiration from the renowned Swiss design movement.
With precision, clarity, and functionality at its core, Geist enhances the visual experience of developers and designers, empowering them to effectively communicate their ideas.
Geist is free and open source.
Drawy - brainstorming tool - LinuxLinks
Drawy is a work-in-progress infinite whiteboard tool written in Qt/C++, which aims to be a native-desktop alternative to the web-based Excalidraw.
This is free and open source software.
par2cmdline - PAR 2.0 compatible file verification and repair tool - LinuxLinks
par2cmdline is a program for creating and using PAR2 files to detect damage in data files and repair them if necessary. It can be used with any kind of file.
Parchive is redundant file format. If you lose part of your file in transmission or in storage, you can use a Parchive file to repair it. It’s like RAID for files instead of a whole file system.
PAR2 uses Reed-Solomon Coding to perform its calculations
This is free and open source software.