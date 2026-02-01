Microsoft Aping "Linux" (But Proprietary With Back Doors), Proprietary Microsoft Uses False Promise of 'Security' for Control Over Users

The T-Dongle C5 is a USB Type-A development board designed in a flash-drive form factor and housed in a transparent enclosure. Measuring approximately 58 × 18 × 9 mm, the board is based on the ESP32-C5HR8 microcontroller and supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), with backward compatibility for 802.11 b/g/n networks.