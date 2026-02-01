news
Microsoft Aping "Linux" (But Proprietary With Back Doors), Proprietary Microsoft Uses False Promise of 'Security' for Control Over Users
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Microsoft designer proposes a Linux-style dock for Windows
Windows 11 remains too rigid for many, leading a Abusive Monopolist Microsoft designer to propose a Linux-style dock via PowerToys to plug the gaps in Windows' customisation.
CSO ☛ Startup Amutable plotting Linux security overhaul to counter hacking threats [Ed: Microsoft proxy]
As attacks on the operating system grow more serious, the company is teasing a plan to bring “verifiable integrity” to Linux.