If you turn on this option, your language and formats settings are saved unencrypted on the USB stick to help you type the passphrase of your Persistent Storage more easily.

Collabora has shared a new project demonstrating how the OpenWrt One can be repurposed from a traditional networking appliance into a compact, general-purpose Linux system. The project, called openwrt-one-debian, enables users to install and run a full Debian operating system on the device by booting directly from NVMe storage.

Renesas notes that ForgeFPGA is positioned as an alternative to traditional low-end FPGAs, emphasizing simplified development, low power consumption, and compact packaging.

The ThinkNode M3 is built around the Nordic nRF52840 microcontroller, which handles Bluetooth Low Energy communication and overall system control.

GNOME 50 Alpha Is Now Available for Public Testing as a Wayland-Only Release

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 16, 2026



The biggest change of the upcoming GNOME 50 desktop environment series is the removal of X11 support in various core components, which was initially planned for the GNOME 49 release, as GNOME is going Wayland-only from here on, except for the ability to launch other X11 desktop sessions with a per-user X server.

The GNOME 50 release also promises initial support for a session save/restore functionality, a new gnome-headless-session@username.service that makes it easier to start a headless graphical session (i.e. for RDP purposes), and support for the new “boot_display” sysfs attribute from Linux kernel 6.18 LTS in GDM.

