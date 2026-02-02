news
Open Hardware/Modding: Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux, NexPhone, and More
Linux On Mobile ☛ 2026-01-25 [Older] Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (04/2026): Hardware in the Loop
2026-01-25 [Older] The Android 'NexPhone': Linux on Demand, Dual-Boots Into Windows 11 - and Transforms Into a Workstation
Hackaday ☛ Building A Metal 3D Printer With A Laser Welder
The printer’s built around a 2000-Watt fiber laser welder from Skyfire, and the motion system came from a defunct secondhand 3D printer built by an out-of-business insole printing company. The frame was reinforced with steel, the welding gun was mounted in place of the hotend, and the trigger was replaced with a CNC-controlled switch. It didn’t originally use any specific shielding gas, since the welder was supposed to perform adequately with just compressed air if high weld quality wasn’t essential.
Hackaday ☛ A DIY Headset For SteamVR
This DIY headset is known as the Persephone 3 Lite, and is intended for use with SteamVR. It’s got the requisite motion tracking thanks to a Raspberry Pi Pico, paired with an MPU6500 inertial measurement unit. As for the optics, the headset relies on a pair of 2.9-inch square displays that operate at a resolution of 1440 x 1440 with a refresh rate up to 90 Hz. They’re paired with cheap Fresnel lenses sourced from Aliexpress for a few dollars. Everything is wrapped up in a custom 3D-printed housing that holds all the relevant pieces in the right place so that your eyes can focus on both screens at once. The head strap is perhaps the only off-the-shelf piece, sourced from a Quest 2 device.
Arduino ☛ This Stream Deck alternative runs on an Arduino UNO Q
Commands get from the UNO Q to the user’s computer through the onboard microcontroller. That sends commands to an RP2040-based development board, which appears as a standard USB HID to the computer. Because that is a USB HID, it can enter regular key presses that will work on any computer and in any software. Simply assign a key combo, like SHIFT+T+K, to whatever action or macro you want, then tell the RP2040 to press that combo when commanded to do so.