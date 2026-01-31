I started the new year by getting kicked off Cloudinary’s free tier for image storage.

Deciding that I do not want to have to migrate ever again, I have architected a simple way to get off of SaaS/Cloud services and still maintain control of my media. I was not willing to pay $99 a month for a hosted image service (I never used their transformations etc.) - and while Cloudinary offers a generous free tier for storage, I got hit on the bandwith limitations (a good problem to have, I suppose!)

This will serve as a guide how I have setup the infrastructure, and how I migrated away from Cloudinary’s nice, albeit, walled garden.