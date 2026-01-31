news
today's howtos
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Manually Install/Remove NVIDIA GeForce Now in GNU/Linux via Flatpak
NVIDIA GeForce Now added official GNU/Linux support yesterday via Flatpak package! Here’s the step by step guide shows you how to manually install or remove it in Ubuntu and other Linux.
-
peppe8o ☛ How to Install Playwright on Raspberry PI: Automate your Browser Tasks (both Python or Docker)
This tutorial will show you how to install and use Playwright on a Raspberry PI computer board, enabling you to automate your browser tasks such as checking prices from your favourite online stores, monitoring web info, checking sensor values from the producer’s web app, or even managing your home router.
-
Joshua Blais ☛ My Media Storage Infrastructure for 2026
I started the new year by getting kicked off Cloudinary’s free tier for image storage.
Deciding that I do not want to have to migrate ever again, I have architected a simple way to get off of SaaS/Cloud services and still maintain control of my media. I was not willing to pay $99 a month for a hosted image service (I never used their transformations etc.) - and while Cloudinary offers a generous free tier for storage, I got hit on the bandwith limitations (a good problem to have, I suppose!)
This will serve as a guide how I have setup the infrastructure, and how I migrated away from Cloudinary’s nice, albeit, walled garden.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Making a FreeBSD system have a serial console on its second serial port
If they agree with each other, you can safely set both hw.uart.console and the comconsole_* variables.
On a system where the UEFI BIOS isn't echoing the UEFI console output to a serial port, the basic version of FreeBSD using both the video console (settings for which are in vt(4)) and the serial console (on the default of COM1), with the primary being the video console, is a loader.conf setting of: [...]
-
Jonathan Frederickson ☛ Email experiments: filtering out external images
This got me thinking about the reverse, though: what email do I receive that does not include external images? And the answer is, mostly, email sent manually by a real human! I'm fairly certain I've never sent an email to another person in my personal life with an externally loaded image in it. When I have, it's been work email with a standard corporate email signature (that I'm sure was being tracked, natch). Mostly, when sending images to someone, they're sent as attachments to the email.
So I had a realization that, if I wanted to naturally filter email that was sent by hand from email sent from an automated system, this might be a decent proxy for that. Here's the sieve rule I landed on for now: [...]
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install DBeaver on Fedora 43
Managing databases efficiently requires the right tools. DBeaver stands out as one of the most versatile and powerful database management solutions available for GNU/Linux users. This free, open-source application supports an impressive array of database systems—from PostgreSQL and MySQL to MongoDB, Oracle, and beyond—all within a single, unified interface./blockquote>
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install OrangeHRM on Fedora 43
OrangeHRM is a powerful open-source human resource management system that helps organizations streamline employee data, leave tracking, recruitment, performance reviews, and time management—all through a simple web interface. Built on PHP and MySQL, it runs beautifully on GNU/Linux servers using the classic LAMP stack (Linux, Apache, MySQL/MariaDB, PHP).
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Memcached on Linux Mint 22
Looking to supercharge your web application’s performance? Installing Memcached on Linux Mint 22 might be exactly what you need. This powerful distributed memory caching system can dramatically reduce database load and slash page load times by storing frequently accessed data in RAM.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Ntopng on Fedora 43
Network monitoring forms the backbone of effective system administration. Without visibility into traffic patterns, bandwidth usage, and potential security threats, managing modern networks becomes nearly impossible. Ntopng emerges as a powerful open-source solution that transforms raw network data into actionable insights through an intuitive web-based interface.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Zsh on Fedora 43
Switching to a more powerful shell can transform your GNU/Linux terminal experience. Zsh (Z Shell) offers advanced features like intelligent auto-completion, shared command history, and extensive customization options that make Bash feel outdated. If you’re running Fedora 43, installing Zsh is straightforward and takes just minutes.
-
-
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install Python2 on Ubuntu 26.04
-
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Set DNS on Ubuntu 26.04
-
Linux Host Support ☛ How to install Wget on Ubuntu 24.04
In this blog post, we will guide you on how to install wget on Ubuntu 24.04. Wget is a free and open-source command-line utility primarily written in C that retrieves files from the Internet. Wget can operate in the background and complete downloads after the user logs off.
-
Bert Peters ☛ How to review an AUR package
On Friday, July 18th, 2025, the Arch GNU/Linux team was notified that three AUR packages had been uploaded that contained malware. A few maintainers including myself took care of deleting these packages, removing all traces of the malicious code, and protecting against future malicious uploads.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Set Java Environment Path in Fedora Linux
Setting the Java environment path on Fedora configures the JAVA_HOME variable, which directs development tools and frameworks to the correct Java installation.