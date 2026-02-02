The January 25, 2026 release of DietPi v10.0 introduces new self-hosted services, drops legacy platform support, and raises the minimum supported Debian version to Bookworm. The update adds Uptime Kuma and ownCloud Infinite Scale to the DietPi software catalog, with a focus on long-term maintainability and SBC compatibility.

The OSM-LF-IMX95 follows the OSM 1.2 specification in a Size-L form factor and measures 45 × 45 mm. It is designed for direct soldering, eliminating board-to-board connectors and enabling more compact and cost-optimized carrier designs.

The module is built around the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor, featuring a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 running at up to 1.8 GHz alongside an 800 MHz Cortex-M7 real-time co-processor.

Always Obeying Just Laws

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 02, 2026,

updated Feb 02, 2026



My wife and I never faced any arrests or even any allegations of misconduct, crime etc. This year we'll be contacting local politicians and then national politicians about laws that are misused to attack the media. This is a widely known problem which made headlines as recently as last week [1, 2], so there's growing awareness and an increasing will to correct things.

Yesterday I saw a prolific journalist (in the area of GNU/Linux for well over 20 years) being targeted... by attacking his wife in public. People basically began stalking his wife in social control media to smear her, even to take her words out of context. Then they boasted that she stopped writing in social control media. They basically intimidated or harassed her because of what her husband had written.

Does this sound familiar? Apart from it being deeply and inherently misogynistic, it likely violates several laws in the US. But laws aren't always enforced. Many people get away with it. About the person who sent threats to my spouse, his own spouse very recently said that he "is a rapist, kidnapper, and abuser" (they lived together).

I fail to see how dysfunctional families in America assert they can game the British system to offload their misery onto people in another continent.

British libel law needs urgent reform. We're working on it. This can take years. █