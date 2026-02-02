news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 02, 2026



Quoting: I ditched my NAS OS for Ubuntu Desktop, and I’m never going back —

Straight off the bat, the fact is that Ubuntu is actually fully capable of replicating every core function of a dedicated NAS OS, often using the exact same underlying technologies. That's not an advantage—we'll get into the advantages in a bit—but it's an assurance that at the very least, it doesn't really have any downsides.

At the heart of any NAS is the ability to manage storage pools and share files across a network, and Ubuntu handles these tasks with enterprise-grade reliability. The OS supports the industry-standard SMB protocol through the Samba suite, allowing seamless file sharing with Windows, macOS, and Linux clients just as effectively as a pre-built Synology or QNAP unit.