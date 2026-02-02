The January 25, 2026 release of DietPi v10.0 introduces new self-hosted services, drops legacy platform support, and raises the minimum supported Debian version to Bookworm. The update adds Uptime Kuma and ownCloud Infinite Scale to the DietPi software catalog, with a focus on long-term maintainability and SBC compatibility.

The OSM-LF-IMX95 follows the OSM 1.2 specification in a Size-L form factor and measures 45 × 45 mm. It is designed for direct soldering, eliminating board-to-board connectors and enabling more compact and cost-optimized carrier designs.

The module is built around the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor, featuring a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 running at up to 1.8 GHz alongside an 800 MHz Cortex-M7 real-time co-processor.

news

Liya Linux proves high performance doesn’t require a command line

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 02, 2026



Any Linux distribution claiming that it wants to make Linux easy and accessible to the general public, as well as to establish itself as a new industry standard for home computing, is bold.

But I like it. When a Linux distribution can make such a bold claim, it means they are trying to do something honorable and important: making Linux possible for everyone.

The problem is that a lot of distributions make that claim; while some of them succeed, some also fail.

The big question here is, does Liya Linux make good on that claim? Knowing that this distribution is based on Arch Linux, that’s a fairly risky claim. And since Liya Linux is new to me (which is rare these days), I installed it as a virtual machine (VM) to see what it had to offer.

As soon as the installation started, I knew immediately that the developers took the claim seriously. Like many modern Linux distributions, Liya Linux offers a user-friendly, point-and-click installation.

Read on