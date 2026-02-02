news
Liya Linux proves high performance doesn’t require a command line
Any Linux distribution claiming that it wants to make Linux easy and accessible to the general public, as well as to establish itself as a new industry standard for home computing, is bold.
But I like it. When a Linux distribution can make such a bold claim, it means they are trying to do something honorable and important: making Linux possible for everyone.
The problem is that a lot of distributions make that claim; while some of them succeed, some also fail.
The big question here is, does Liya Linux make good on that claim? Knowing that this distribution is based on Arch Linux, that’s a fairly risky claim. And since Liya Linux is new to me (which is rare these days), I installed it as a virtual machine (VM) to see what it had to offer.
As soon as the installation started, I knew immediately that the developers took the claim seriously. Like many modern Linux distributions, Liya Linux offers a user-friendly, point-and-click installation.