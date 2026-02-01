news
Applications: Alternatives to Nano and a look at x-cmd
It's FOSS ☛ Nano Feels Complicated? Try These 5 Easier Terminal Editors
The GNU/Linux terminal has come a long way from supporting only the keyboard to having software that can be navigated fully using a mouse.
HowTo Geek ☛ I found the ultimate "No Sudo" toolbox for Linux, and it’s a game-changer
Have you ever found yourself on a system that's lacking the necessary tools? Maybe it was a rescue or installation environment, an unfamiliar system you were repairing, or a Docker container you were debugging. If you've used Linux for a while, you've likely encountered these scenarios, and installing the required tools can be a hassle when all you want is to finish the job. That's where a convenient toolkit becomes a lifesaver, and I have one that fits the bill perfectly.