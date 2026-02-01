FreeBSD, OpenBSD, and OPNsense Picks

For over 11 years now, OPNsense is driving innovation through modularising and hardening the open source firewall, with simple and reliable firmware upgrades, multi-language support, fast adoption of upstream software updates, modern IPv6 support, as well as clear and stable 2-Clause BSD licensing.

26.1, nicknamed "Witty Woodpecker", features almost a full firewall MVC/API experience as automation rules have been promoted to the new rules GUI, Suricata version 8 with inline inspection mode using "divert", assorted IPv6 reliability and feature improvements, router advertisements MVC/API, full code shell command escaping revamp, default IPv6 mode now using Dnsmsaq for client connectivity, Unbound blocklist source selection, an automatic host discovery service, plus much more.

The upgrade path for 25.7 will likely be unlocked on January 29, which is probably tomorrow if anyone is asking why it is not there yet. We want to ensure the upgrade goes as smoothly as possible so please be patient! :)

Download links, an installation guide[1] and the checksums for the images can be found below as well.