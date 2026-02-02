news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 02, 2026



Season of KDE 2026: Week 1 Progress for Automating Promo Data Collection - KDE Blogs

Hi all! I'm CJ, and I'm participating in Season of KDE 2026 by automating portions of the data collection for the KDE promo team. This post is an update on the work I've done in the first week of SoK.

My mentor gave me a light task to help me get set up and familiarize myself with the tools I'll be using for the rest of the project. The task was to automate the population of a spreadsheet that tracks follower and post counts for X (formerly known as Twitter), Mastodon, BlueSky, and Threads.