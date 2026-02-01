Perceived Technical Requirements When Moving to GNU/Linux

For a long time, it was easy to explain why Linux never broke through on the desktop. Drivers were flaky, Wi-Fi barely worked, GPU acceleration was a dice roll, and installing software felt like trial and error. If you tried Linux ten years ago and bounced off it hard, that reaction makes complete sense. It was good for reviving old systems and servers (and still is), but desktop use was reserved for the hardcore because of its reliance on knowledge.

Linux isn't perfect now, but it's miles better than it was, and the issues many people face are no longer technical by nature. What’s holding it back now isn’t drivers, performance, or usability, but everything else around it, which realistically, isn't much.