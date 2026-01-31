This Week in Plasma: getting 6.6 ready for release

news

This week we reached that part of every Plasma release cycle where the bug fixes and polish for the upcoming release are still coming in hot and heavy, but people have also started to land their changes for the next release. So there’s a bit of both here!

Everyone’s working really hard to make Plasma 6.6 a high-quality release. It’s a great time to help out in one way or another, be it testing the 6.6 beta release and reporting bugs, or triaging those bugs as they come in, or fixing them!