Valnet on GNU/Linux Applications: VLC, Neovim, Vim

I just got done with a clean reinstallation of Windows on my PC, and as always, one of the very first pieces of software I downloaded was an old friend that's been with me for over two decades now — VLC media player. VLC is just as powerful as it is no-nonsense, and it does the job, no matter what codec you decide to throw at it. The best part? It does all that it's capable of while still being free and never being too resource-hungry, if at all.

So, imagine my surprise when I found out that VLC could have been doing a lot more for me on top of what it already did. Not only was this "ol' reliable" software my only media player ever since I left GOM back in 2016, but it's also been hiding some rather nifty features the entire while that I can't wait to use more frequently, now that I've come upon them.