More than 30 years ago, when 32 Bit, and Athlon used to be modern, I was fascinated with the little program freq51 (called as xfreq on X11). That thing could use a normal microphone and soundcard, and gave you an idea about the frequency spectrum of arbitrary sounds – in real time. Times have changed, and nowadays you probably would use your mobile phone to accomplish this, but still I missed xfreq.

I had some Hey Hi (AI) time from my subscription still available, and thought, why not trying “Vibe Coding” to get that back. About everything would have to be changed, and I had no idea about programming of a pulseaudio device, or what to use for graphical interfaces. Still, I wanted to try, and it actually did take me about an evening to modernize that old piece of a gem. This now looks like this: [...]