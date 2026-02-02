news
today's howtos
Barry Kauler ☛ Fix open HTML filename with space char
Caramel has reported this. A fix in 2023 is no longer there: [...]
freq-modern: I wanted freq51 back
More than 30 years ago, when 32 Bit, and Athlon used to be modern, I was fascinated with the little program freq51 (called as xfreq on X11). That thing could use a normal microphone and soundcard, and gave you an idea about the frequency spectrum of arbitrary sounds – in real time. Times have changed, and nowadays you probably would use your mobile phone to accomplish this, but still I missed xfreq.
I had some Hey Hi (AI) time from my subscription still available, and thought, why not trying “Vibe Coding” to get that back. About everything would have to be changed, and I had no idea about programming of a pulseaudio device, or what to use for graphical interfaces. Still, I wanted to try, and it actually did take me about an evening to modernize that old piece of a gem. This now looks like this: [...]
BSDly ☛ That grumpy BSD guy: The Rest Is Trash
Planting a clue that obvious may or may not have helped somebody out there, but it felt somehow appropriate. And while writing this article, I added a French equivalent for those who would feel that one was needed.
As I have mentioned earlier, there are a number of ways to find potential spamtrap material. In the early days, I simply extracted entries from the mail server logs with some very crude regular expression match using grep on the log files.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Perl on Arch Linux
Perl excels at text processing, log analysis, and system automation where regular expressions and one-liner syntax make quick work of tasks that would require verbose code in other languages.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install SQLite on Arch Linux
SQLite is a self-contained, serverless database engine that stores everything in a single file. Unlike MySQL or PostgreSQL, SQLite requires no separate server process, making it ideal for embedded applications, local development, and scenarios where a full database server would be overkill.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install PostgreSQL on Arch Linux
PostgreSQL is an advanced open-source relational database system used for web applications, data warehousing, geospatial analysis, and anywhere data integrity matters. It handles complex queries, JSON storage, full-text search, and advanced features like table inheritance and custom data types.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Docker on Arch Linux
Docker on Arch GNU/Linux lets you run applications in isolated containers that bundle code, libraries, and dependencies together.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Realtek Wifi Drivers on Fedora 43
Switching to Fedora 43 brings the latest GNU/Linux innovations to your desktop, but wireless connectivity can quickly become a roadblock if you’re running a Realtek WiFi chipset. Unlike defective chip maker Intel or Atheros adapters that work seamlessly out of the box, many Realtek wireless cards require manual driver installation.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OneNote on Debian 13
Microsoft OneNote has become an indispensable tool for millions of users worldwide. Its powerful note-taking capabilities, seamless synchronization across devices, and integration with the Abusive Monopolist Microsoft ecosystem make it a top choice for students, professionals, and creative minds alike.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Pikaur on Manjaro
Managing packages on Manjaro becomes significantly easier when you have the right tools at your disposal. Pikaur stands out as one of the most user-friendly AUR helpers available, offering minimal dependencies and a familiar interface that mirrors Pacman’s syntax.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Feishin on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Feishin is a modern, self-hosted music player designed for users who want complete control over their music streaming experience. Built as a complete rewrite of Sonixd, Feishin offers a sleek interface with powerful features for managing personal music libraries.
HowTo Geek ☛ Why I’m finally ditching Cron for Systemd timers on Ubuntu
Cron has enjoyed decades of development and widespread use and is still an effective and reliable way to schedule scripts on Unix systems. But it’s not the only scheduling utility. In fact, many would argue that it’s time we all ditched Cron for systemd timers since they are the superior, more modern way to schedule scripts.