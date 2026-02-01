news
Canonical/Ubuntu: Ubuntu 26.04 Snapshot 3 and Old Bug Which "makes it impossible to print on Tuesdays"
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu 26.04 Snapshot 3 is available to download
The third Ubuntu 26.04 snapshot is out, giving you an easy way to test the 'Resolute Raccoon' ahead of its stable release in April. Details and links inside.
-
GigaZine ☛ What is the true identity of the mysterious Ubuntu bug that 'makes it impossible to print on Tuesdays'?
Ubuntu that causes printing to fail only on Tuesdays when trying to print a document. This bug was reported in 2009 and has since been fixed, but it is often discussed as an interesting episode in software history.