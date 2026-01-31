Tux Machines

LILYGO Debuts ESP32-C5-Based T-Dongle C5 and T7-C5 Development Boards

The T-Dongle C5 is a USB Type-A development board designed in a flash-drive form factor and housed in a transparent enclosure. Measuring approximately 58 × 18 × 9 mm, the board is based on the ESP32-C5HR8 microcontroller and supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), with backward compatibility for 802.11 b/g/n networks.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 7.4.1

For more details, read our changelog.

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.5

A few days ago, one of our community members reported that some of the Vietnamese text translations in Tor Browser Android had been vandalised by a malicious contributor. Unfortunately, this mis-translated text ended up shipping in Tor Browser 15.0.4. These changes did not affect the browser's functionality or security properties in any way.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 31, 2026

The Splash of a Drop

Updated This Past Day

  1. Why Would Anybody be Afraid of Talking to Richard Stallman?
    We need to get rid of the baseless stigma
  2. EPO on Strike
    organisation operating outside the Rule of Law
  3. Affirming What We Already Know: Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) is Profoundly Incompetent
    "SRA ordered to pay solicitor £50k in costs after failed prosecution"

    New

  4. Gemini Links 30/01/2026: Love and Cultivation, Gemtext Anchors
    Links for the day
  5. Will Jim Zemlin Also Sell His Daughter or Only the "Linux" Brand (and Linux Foundation) to Bill Epsteingate?
    Torvalds "ate a bug"
  6. The Epstein Files Don't Say the Ages of Those "Russian Girls" Bill Epsteingate Exploited
    This E-mail was sent around the time an arrest was made for pedophilia
  7. Only One in 33 EPO Staff Voting on the Strike Opposed It
    Kudos to all those who participated in the strike
  8. Still Hoping for "Slop Zero" in 2026
    We've also noticed that linuxiac.com shows a glimmer of hope this week
  9. Links 30/01/2026: Waymo Crashing Into 'Small People' (Children), Microsoft at Risk Due to Slop Debt
    Links for the day
  10. Amutable’s Management and Founders Are 100% Microsoft!
    It'll be focused on promoting Microsoft's agenda in everything it does
  11. IBM Tries to Get Rid of Workers Without Paying Them (and It Appears to be Working)
    be sure to speak to people who actually work there
  12. He Has No Money, But He Has Power, He Has a Voice
    That's why they envy and attack him
  13. Free Software in Swiss Media This Week
    RMS is still going places with his Migros bag (Swiss retail giant)
  14. TV Programs Disseminate False Numbers of Microsoft Layoffs (About 31,000 Laid Off Last Year, Not Including PIPs, Contractors and so on)
    large-scale layoffs are inevitable, no matter how long Microsoft delays or procrastinates
  15. Links 30/01/2026: Microsoft's "OpenAI Is Headed For Bankruptcy" and Bitcoin Crashes
    Links for the day
  16. Amutable is a Microsoft Proxy Like Xamarin, With Some IBM/Red Hat Staff Added for Good Measure
    Amutable chasing money and trying to impose TPM etc. on everybody
  17. The Letter Sent to the Ringleader of the Alicante Mafia This Week
    Call for industrial actions to stop the salary erosion of EPO staff
  18. Oracle's Debt Exploded by 22 Billion Dollars in 6 Months, the Ponzi Scheme With Scam Altman Was Classic 'Pump and Dump'
    The founder of Oracle now uses his wealth for right-wing ideological reasons, nothing else
  19. Facebook ('Meta') is Dead Meat, This GAFAM Company's Debt Exploded by Almost 33 Billion Dollars in Just 3 Months (11 Billion Per Month)
    we can expect many sales/contracts to get canceled
  20. Australia's top nurse takes on Musk, Zuckerberg & rogue health influencers, birthkeepers
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  21. The "Alicante Mafia" - Part XVI - The Associates of Mr. Cocainegate Don't Want to Talk About Cocainegate (Right of Reply)
    Nobody wanted to talk about cocaine at the EPO
  22. The "Open Source" (Corporate Openwashing) Fake Community Rejects Democracy, Open Source Initiative is in Effect Dead
    This is basically the end of the OSI
  23. Cracks and Holes in Microsoft's Slop Bubble (Also, Windows is Declining)
    "More Bad News For Xbox As Microsoft Blames Gaming For An Annual Decline In Its PC Business"
  24. Microsoft's Debt Exploded by More Than 20 Billion Dollars This Past Year, Says Microsoft
    Expect more mass layoffs
  25. Strike at the EPO Today
    Next month we'll start a new EPO series
  26. State of the Slop and The Register MS Runs Ads as 'Articles'
    Yesterday we could not find much slop about "Linux"
  27. Gemini Links 30/01/2026: Announcing Crossyword and SYN Attack
    Links for the day
  28. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  29. IRC Proceedings: Thursday, January 29, 2026
    IRC logs for Thursday, January 29, 2026
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Friday contains all the text.

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

GNU/Linux Surges in Martinique (Over 5%) [original]
Can it approach 10% by year's end?
New GeForce NOW native Linux support could lure Windows 10 refugees
NVIDIA is reportedly preparing to bring NVIDIA GeForce NOW to Linux so that users finally have native support for the cloud gaming service
A Bunch of Developers Have Come Together to Make Linux Gaming Great
The people behind Bazzite, Fyra Labs, Nobara, ChimeraOS, and a few other projects have teamed up to improve Linux gaming for everyone
GOG calls Linux "the next major frontier" for gaming as it works on a native client
People wouldn't develop games for Linux because gamers didn't use it
What Happens to Linux After Linus Torvalds? We Finally Have the Answer to This Uncomfortable Question
Well, folks, there's now a strategy in place to manage the Linux kernel project if Linus Torvalds or any of the other key maintainers aren't able to carry out their duties
Transmission 4.1 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released as a Massive Update
Transmission 4.1 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform BitTorrent client that features GTK and Qt-based interfaces, a headless daemon, and a web UI.
Another Busy Day [original]
Almost 900,000 requests in less than half a day
 
GNU/Linux Rapidly Becoming 'Standard' Platform or an 'Empire' for Games [original]
There are some big things happening this month for GNU/Linux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Security Leftovers
Security breaches, patches, and more
News About Distributions and Operating Systems
ReactOS, GNU/Linux, and more
Arjen Wiersma on Self-Hosting Servers, Kubernetes Complexity a Risk to Servers
Server centric news
BSD Leftovers
BSD news and show
Programming Leftovers
Development related news
How to Upgrade Debian and New Debian Developers (and Maintainers)
Debian leftovers
Mozilla Promotes a Ponzi Scheme of Slop (Plagiarism, Misinformation), Tor Browser 15.0.5 Based on Firefox Released
Firefox in bad hands
Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, Hytale Dedicated Server on GNU/Linux, and Nobara
Games related picks
Open Hardware/Modding: PicoIDE, ESP32, Arduino, and More
Hardware leftovers
Red Hat Official Articles, Paid-for Puff Pieces, and Leftovers
Red Hat leftovers
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
AerynOS 2026.01 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GNOME 49.3, and More
AerynOS 2026.01 Linux distribution is now available for download with the GNOME 49.3 desktop environment, Linux kernel 6.18 LTS, and more.
Tails 7.4.1 Is Out as an Emergency Release Patching Critical OpenSSL Vulnerabilities
Tails 7.4.1 anonymous Linux OS is now available for download with an updated OpenSSL library that addresses critical security vulnerabilities.
Be Wary, Amutable is a Microsoft Proxy Created and Run by Microsoft Staff [original]
They might try to call it "security", but what they mean by security is that Microsoft is in charge
Games: Proton Experimental, FINAL FANTASY VII, and More
some of the latest from GamingOnLinux
Android Leftovers
Google Leak Offers First Look at Android for PC
Why I trust open-source software more now than I did five years ago
I've come to trust open-source software a lot more over the years
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Calibre 9.0 Open-Source Ebook Manager Released with New Bookshelf View
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released Calibre 9.0 today as the latest stable version of this popular ebook management software, a major update that introduces new features and enhancements.
January Nearly Over Already! [original]
soon it'll be gardening time again
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's leftovers
KDE, GNU/Linux and more
Red Hat / IBM and Microsoft Lets Go of systemd Controllers (From Red Hat)
some Red Hat picks
BSD and Linux Kernel Leftovers
mostly Linux
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
FOSS and more
Web Browsers/Clients: Curl Distro Meeting 2026 and Mozilla's Slopaganda
WWW in trouble
Openwashing Examples for Today
3 new ones
Programming Leftovers
Qt, R, and more
Security Leftovers
Security news and breaches
Raspberry Pi, Retro and More Open Hardware/Modding-Friendly Boards
Some hardware leftovers
Distributions: Ubuntu Mate, Hadron, and One Hungary With OneTV UI/UX
3 new cases
today's howtos
many for today
Applications: jfsh, Lotti, and Cockpit
GNU/Linux software
Open Hardware/Modding: Mecha Comet, Raspberry Pi, and More
devices and more
Google’s Desktop Operating System "Aluminium OS" Has Leaked
As a test unit, this marks a significant shift from the Android OS used on mobile Arm-based systems, as Aluminium OS now operates smoothly on x86 architecture
Desktop Environments: COSMIC Desktop and Xfwl4
some lesser known options
Proton 10.0-4 Released with Support for Drop Dead: The Cabin, Quantum Threshold
Valve released Proton 10.0-4 today as the latest stable update to the Proton 10 series of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components for playing Windows games on Linux.
MiniOS Ultra 5.1 Shrinks the ISO, Not the Experience
MiniOS is a Debian-based distro from Russia featuring the Xfce desktop
Android Leftovers
Android Auto's Best Kept Secret Is a Programmable Shortcut
I used to avoid the Linux terminal. Here’s the path that fixed it
Have you recently switched to Linux
Free and Open Source Software
There are two operating systems available for the phone: Volla OS and Ubuntu Touch
Games: Open Gaming Collective (OGC), Bazzite, Luanti, and More
9 stories from GamingOnLinux
Android Leftovers
I can shut down my PC from my Android home screen with one tap
I found the perfect "portable" OS for remote work, and it’s not Windows
Once you boot into a portable Linux USB
Games: Deadlock, Bazzite, Ubisoft Layoffs
7 stories from GamingOnLinux
CachyOS vs. EdeavorOS: Which spinoff makes Arch Linux easier to use?
They're quite different - with one faster than the other - but both are a great introduction to Arch
4 reasons I prefer screen over tmux on Linux
I've been a Linux user for over a decade
Debian-Based GParted Live 1.8 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GParted 1.8
Following the release of GParted 1.8 as a major update to the popular open-source partition editor, Curtis Gedak released GParted Live 1.8 today as the latest version of this Debian-based live system to graphically manage disk partitions.
KDE Plasma 6.6 Beta Release
This is second beta of Plasma 6.6
Ariel OS – A Rust RTOS for IoT microcontrollers
Ariel OS is a new RTOS for microcontrollers written in Rust with support for popular hardware architectures (Arm Cortex-M, ESP32, RISC-V) and boards from Espressif, Nordic Semi, Raspberry Pi, and STMicroelectronics
The UK's Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Failed Tux Machines and Failed Women [original]
We're going to spend years illuminating this problem
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
VirtualBox can't operate in VMX root mode
To wit, I recently encountered several issues running my virtual machines in VirtualBox on top of Kubuntu 24.04
Mourning Didier Spaier
We have received the sad news that Didier Spaier
Enjoying a Period of Growing Appreciation and Gratitude [original]
We fly on, waddling the waddle
LWN on Rootkit, Cleanup on Aisle fsconfig(), Task-level io_uring Restrictions, and More
Outside LWN paywall now
An alternate path for immutable distributions
There are a few reasons to find immutable distributions appealing
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles