The T-Dongle C5 is a USB Type-A development board designed in a flash-drive form factor and housed in a transparent enclosure. Measuring approximately 58 × 18 × 9 mm, the board is based on the ESP32-C5HR8 microcontroller and supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), with backward compatibility for 802.11 b/g/n networks.
A few days ago, one of our community members reported that some of the Vietnamese text translations in Tor Browser Android had been vandalised by a malicious contributor. Unfortunately, this mis-translated text ended up shipping in Tor Browser 15.0.4. These changes did not affect the browser's functionality or security properties in any way.
Today in Techrights
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 31, 2026
Updated This Past Day
We need to get rid of the baseless stigma
organisation operating outside the Rule of Law
"SRA ordered to pay solicitor £50k in costs after failed prosecution"
New
Links for the day
Torvalds "ate a bug"
This E-mail was sent around the time an arrest was made for pedophilia
Kudos to all those who participated in the strike
We've also noticed that linuxiac.com shows a glimmer of hope this week
Links for the day
It'll be focused on promoting Microsoft's agenda in everything it does
be sure to speak to people who actually work there
That's why they envy and attack him
RMS is still going places with his Migros bag (Swiss retail giant)
large-scale layoffs are inevitable, no matter how long Microsoft delays or procrastinates
Links for the day
Amutable chasing money and trying to impose TPM etc. on everybody
Call for industrial actions to stop the salary erosion of EPO staff
The founder of Oracle now uses his wealth for right-wing ideological reasons, nothing else
we can expect many sales/contracts to get canceled
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Nobody wanted to talk about cocaine at the EPO
This is basically the end of the OSI
"More Bad News For Xbox As Microsoft Blames Gaming For An Annual Decline In Its PC Business"
Expect more mass layoffs
Next month we'll start a new EPO series
Yesterday we could not find much slop about "Linux"
Links for the day
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC logs for Thursday, January 29, 2026
Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts
- GNU/Linux Surges in Martinique (Over 5%) [original]
- Can it approach 10% by year's end?
- New GeForce NOW native Linux support could lure Windows 10 refugees
- NVIDIA is reportedly preparing to bring NVIDIA GeForce NOW to Linux so that users finally have native support for the cloud gaming service
- A Bunch of Developers Have Come Together to Make Linux Gaming Great
- The people behind Bazzite, Fyra Labs, Nobara, ChimeraOS, and a few other projects have teamed up to improve Linux gaming for everyone
- GOG calls Linux "the next major frontier" for gaming as it works on a native client
- People wouldn't develop games for Linux because gamers didn't use it
- What Happens to Linux After Linus Torvalds? We Finally Have the Answer to This Uncomfortable Question
- Well, folks, there's now a strategy in place to manage the Linux kernel project if Linus Torvalds or any of the other key maintainers aren't able to carry out their duties
- Transmission 4.1 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released as a Massive Update
- Transmission 4.1 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform BitTorrent client that features GTK and Qt-based interfaces, a headless daemon, and a web UI.
- Another Busy Day [original]
- Almost 900,000 requests in less than half a day
- GNU/Linux Rapidly Becoming 'Standard' Platform or an 'Empire' for Games [original]
- There are some big things happening this month for GNU/Linux
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles
- Security Leftovers
- Security breaches, patches, and more
- News About Distributions and Operating Systems
- ReactOS, GNU/Linux, and more
- Arjen Wiersma on Self-Hosting Servers, Kubernetes Complexity a Risk to Servers
- Server centric news
- BSD Leftovers
- BSD news and show
- Programming Leftovers
- Development related news
- How to Upgrade Debian and New Debian Developers (and Maintainers)
- Debian leftovers
- Mozilla Promotes a Ponzi Scheme of Slop (Plagiarism, Misinformation), Tor Browser 15.0.5 Based on Firefox Released
- Firefox in bad hands
- Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, Hytale Dedicated Server on GNU/Linux, and Nobara
- Games related picks
- Open Hardware/Modding: PicoIDE, ESP32, Arduino, and More
- Hardware leftovers
- Red Hat Official Articles, Paid-for Puff Pieces, and Leftovers
- Red Hat leftovers
- today's howtos
- Instructionals/Technical posts
- AerynOS 2026.01 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GNOME 49.3, and More
- AerynOS 2026.01 Linux distribution is now available for download with the GNOME 49.3 desktop environment, Linux kernel 6.18 LTS, and more.
- Tails 7.4.1 Is Out as an Emergency Release Patching Critical OpenSSL Vulnerabilities
- Tails 7.4.1 anonymous Linux OS is now available for download with an updated OpenSSL library that addresses critical security vulnerabilities.
- Be Wary, Amutable is a Microsoft Proxy Created and Run by Microsoft Staff [original]
- They might try to call it "security", but what they mean by security is that Microsoft is in charge
- Games: Proton Experimental, FINAL FANTASY VII, and More
- some of the latest from GamingOnLinux
- Android Leftovers
- Google Leak Offers First Look at Android for PC
- Why I trust open-source software more now than I did five years ago
- I've come to trust open-source software a lot more over the years
- Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and open source software
- Calibre 9.0 Open-Source Ebook Manager Released with New Bookshelf View
- Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released Calibre 9.0 today as the latest stable version of this popular ebook management software, a major update that introduces new features and enhancements.
- January Nearly Over Already! [original]
- soon it'll be gardening time again
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles
- today's leftovers
- KDE, GNU/Linux and more
- Red Hat / IBM and Microsoft Lets Go of systemd Controllers (From Red Hat)
- some Red Hat picks
- BSD and Linux Kernel Leftovers
- mostly Linux
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
- FOSS and more
- Web Browsers/Clients: Curl Distro Meeting 2026 and Mozilla's Slopaganda
- WWW in trouble
- Openwashing Examples for Today
- 3 new ones
- Programming Leftovers
- Qt, R, and more
- Security Leftovers
- Security news and breaches
- Raspberry Pi, Retro and More Open Hardware/Modding-Friendly Boards
- Some hardware leftovers
- Distributions: Ubuntu Mate, Hadron, and One Hungary With OneTV UI/UX
- 3 new cases
- today's howtos
- many for today
- Applications: jfsh, Lotti, and Cockpit
- GNU/Linux software
- Open Hardware/Modding: Mecha Comet, Raspberry Pi, and More
- devices and more
- Google’s Desktop Operating System "Aluminium OS" Has Leaked
- As a test unit, this marks a significant shift from the Android OS used on mobile Arm-based systems, as Aluminium OS now operates smoothly on x86 architecture
- Desktop Environments: COSMIC Desktop and Xfwl4
- some lesser known options
- Proton 10.0-4 Released with Support for Drop Dead: The Cabin, Quantum Threshold
- Valve released Proton 10.0-4 today as the latest stable update to the Proton 10 series of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components for playing Windows games on Linux.
- MiniOS Ultra 5.1 Shrinks the ISO, Not the Experience
- MiniOS is a Debian-based distro from Russia featuring the Xfce desktop
- Android Leftovers
- Android Auto's Best Kept Secret Is a Programmable Shortcut
- I used to avoid the Linux terminal. Here’s the path that fixed it
- Have you recently switched to Linux
- Free and Open Source Software
- There are two operating systems available for the phone: Volla OS and Ubuntu Touch
- Games: Open Gaming Collective (OGC), Bazzite, Luanti, and More
- 9 stories from GamingOnLinux
- Android Leftovers
- I can shut down my PC from my Android home screen with one tap
- I found the perfect "portable" OS for remote work, and it’s not Windows
- Once you boot into a portable Linux USB
- Games: Deadlock, Bazzite, Ubisoft Layoffs
- 7 stories from GamingOnLinux
- CachyOS vs. EdeavorOS: Which spinoff makes Arch Linux easier to use?
- They're quite different - with one faster than the other - but both are a great introduction to Arch
- 4 reasons I prefer screen over tmux on Linux
- I've been a Linux user for over a decade
- Debian-Based GParted Live 1.8 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GParted 1.8
- Following the release of GParted 1.8 as a major update to the popular open-source partition editor, Curtis Gedak released GParted Live 1.8 today as the latest version of this Debian-based live system to graphically manage disk partitions.
- KDE Plasma 6.6 Beta Release
- This is second beta of Plasma 6.6
- Ariel OS – A Rust RTOS for IoT microcontrollers
- Ariel OS is a new RTOS for microcontrollers written in Rust with support for popular hardware architectures (Arm Cortex-M, ESP32, RISC-V) and boards from Espressif, Nordic Semi, Raspberry Pi, and STMicroelectronics
- The UK's Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Failed Tux Machines and Failed Women [original]
- We're going to spend years illuminating this problem
- Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and open source software
- VirtualBox can't operate in VMX root mode
- To wit, I recently encountered several issues running my virtual machines in VirtualBox on top of Kubuntu 24.04
- Mourning Didier Spaier
- We have received the sad news that Didier Spaier
- Enjoying a Period of Growing Appreciation and Gratitude [original]
- We fly on, waddling the waddle
- LWN on Rootkit, Cleanup on Aisle fsconfig(), Task-level io_uring Restrictions, and More
- Outside LWN paywall now
- An alternate path for immutable distributions
- There are a few reasons to find immutable distributions appealing
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles