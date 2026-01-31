France Just Created Its Own Open Source Alternative to Microsoft Teams and Zoom

news

France has decided that it is done using US-based videoconferencing software across its governmental organizations. Come 2027, every French government department will use Visio instead of Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Webex, or any other non-European platform.

Part of the La Suite Numérique initiative, Visio has been in testing for a year now, handling 40,000 users across different departments. It is an MIT-licensed open source app that claims to offer "Zoom-level performance" with a high-quality video and audio experience.

And, not to mention that this will run on French infrastructure with them retaining full control over the data and how it is processed. Data sovereignty for the win, I guess?