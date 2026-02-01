Proxmox Articles in XDA Developer

On paper, high-availability sounds like a neat little trick for Proxmox users. Being able to access your LXCs and VMs even if the underlying host goes down is pretty handy, especially when you’re running a DNS server, firewall, and other mission-critical services on your nodes. Plus, Proxmox’s HA provisions can migrate your virtual guests to other nodes automatically without requiring any manual input whatsoever.

If you’re rocking a production-heavy home lab or just want to tinker with automation projects, high-availability clusters are definitely worth checking out. Otherwise, the novelty wears off really quickly once you realize you have to buy extra hardware for clusters and commit a lot of time to maintaining your high-availability PVE environment