Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

LILYGO Debuts ESP32-C5-Based T-Dongle C5 and T7-C5 Development Boards

The T-Dongle C5 is a USB Type-A development board designed in a flash-drive form factor and housed in a transparent enclosure. Measuring approximately 58 × 18 × 9 mm, the board is based on the ESP32-C5HR8 microcontroller and supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), with backward compatibility for 802.11 b/g/n networks.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 7.4.1

For more details, read our changelog.

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.5

A few days ago, one of our community members reported that some of the Vietnamese text translations in Tor Browser Android had been vandalised by a malicious contributor. Unfortunately, this mis-translated text ended up shipping in Tor Browser 15.0.4. These changes did not affect the browser's functionality or security properties in any way.

news

Applications: Ventoy, VM Managment, and More

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 31, 2026

USB sticks

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

A Bunch of Developers Have Come Together to Make Linux Gaming Great
The people behind Bazzite, Fyra Labs, Nobara, ChimeraOS, and a few other projects have teamed up to improve Linux gaming for everyone
New GeForce NOW native Linux support could lure Windows 10 refugees
NVIDIA is reportedly preparing to bring NVIDIA GeForce NOW to Linux so that users finally have native support for the cloud gaming service
What Happens to Linux After Linus Torvalds? We Finally Have the Answer to This Uncomfortable Question
Well, folks, there's now a strategy in place to manage the Linux kernel project if Linus Torvalds or any of the other key maintainers aren't able to carry out their duties
Proton 10.0-4 Released with Support for Drop Dead: The Cabin, Quantum Threshold
Valve released Proton 10.0-4 today as the latest stable update to the Proton 10 series of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components for playing Windows games on Linux.
Tails 7.4.1 Is Out as an Emergency Release Patching Critical OpenSSL Vulnerabilities
Tails 7.4.1 anonymous Linux OS is now available for download with an updated OpenSSL library that addresses critical security vulnerabilities.
 
Games, GNU/Linux, and Distros
today's leftovers
Server: Kubernetes, Nokia SR Linux, and More
GNU/Linux on the server - some picks
KDE and GNOME Development Updates
mostly KDE
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS and standards
Security Leftovers
Security patches and incidents, some FUD
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More
Hardware leftovers
New Microsoft Proxy (Amutable), Microsoft Problems, Windows Problems
4 stories
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Linux and Graphics Leftovers
a handful of news stories
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Applications: Ventoy, VM Managment, and More
software news/recommendations
Open Hardware: ESP32, FreeBSD, and More
Hardware leftovers
Games: Bazzite Linux, "Stop Destroying Videogames", and GDC 2026 Report
GamingOnLinux picks
Linux Lite 7.8 Is Out Based on Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS, Ports Many Apps to GTK4
Linux Lite 7.8 has been released today as the latest stable update to this Ubuntu-based distribution using the lightweight Xfce desktop environment and based on the latest Ubuntu LTS series.
Microsoft's and Apple's Grip on Iceland After Territorial Claims by the US [original]
First they say Greenland, what if they say "Iceland" later?
Android Leftovers
One of NotebookLM's most useful features is now available on Android
I wouldn’t install Linux on these laptops (here’s why)
I've been running Linux on different machines for years, and I genuinely love it
Your Windows habits are dangerous on Linux—here are 4 things to avoid
Linux isn't necessarily "harder" than Windows
I Switched From Windows 11 to Linux Mint. Here Are 7 Things It Does Way Better
Moving from Windows to Linux doesn't require much of a learning curve and brings some real benefits
Linux Mint just made the terminal easier to ignore than ever
Linux Mint 22.3 Zena is on a mission to make the terminal optional, and honestly, they're nailing it
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 200 is available for testing
The IPFire development team is excited to bring you Core Update 200
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
This Week in Plasma: getting 6.6 ready for release
This week we reached that part of every Plasma release cycle where the bug fixes and polish for the upcoming release are still coming in hot and heavy
KWallet, SecretService, oo7: the story so far
Continuing previous efforts to update the “secure passwords” story of the Plasma desktop
France Just Created Its Own Open Source Alternative to Microsoft Teams and Zoom
Last year, in July, the city of Lyon started the process of ditching Microsoft in favor of ONLYOFFICE and an undisclosed Linux-based operating system
Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.8, Linux 6.12.68, and Linux 6.6.122
I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.8 kernel
Contribute to Fedora 44 KDE and GNOME Test Days
Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release
GNU/Linux Rapidly Becoming 'Standard' Platform or an 'Empire' for Games [original]
There are some big things happening this month for GNU/Linux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
GNU/Linux Surges in Martinique (Over 5%) [original]
Can it approach 10% by year's end?
Security Leftovers
Security breaches, patches, and more
News About Distributions and Operating Systems
ReactOS, GNU/Linux, and more
Arjen Wiersma on Self-Hosting Servers, Kubernetes Complexity a Risk to Servers
Server centric news
BSD Leftovers
BSD news and show
Programming Leftovers
Development related news
How to Upgrade Debian and New Debian Developers (and Maintainers)
Debian leftovers
Mozilla Promotes a Ponzi Scheme of Slop (Plagiarism, Misinformation), Tor Browser 15.0.5 Based on Firefox Released
Firefox in bad hands
Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, Hytale Dedicated Server on GNU/Linux, and Nobara
Games related picks
Open Hardware/Modding: PicoIDE, ESP32, Arduino, and More
Hardware leftovers
Red Hat Official Articles, Paid-for Puff Pieces, and Leftovers
Red Hat leftovers
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
GOG calls Linux "the next major frontier" for gaming as it works on a native client
People wouldn't develop games for Linux because gamers didn't use it
AerynOS 2026.01 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GNOME 49.3, and More
AerynOS 2026.01 Linux distribution is now available for download with the GNOME 49.3 desktop environment, Linux kernel 6.18 LTS, and more.
Transmission 4.1 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released as a Massive Update
Transmission 4.1 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform BitTorrent client that features GTK and Qt-based interfaces, a headless daemon, and a web UI.
Another Busy Day [original]
Almost 900,000 requests in less than half a day
Be Wary, Amutable is a Microsoft Proxy Created and Run by Microsoft Staff [original]
They might try to call it "security", but what they mean by security is that Microsoft is in charge
Games: Proton Experimental, FINAL FANTASY VII, and More
some of the latest from GamingOnLinux
Android Leftovers
Google Leak Offers First Look at Android for PC
Why I trust open-source software more now than I did five years ago
I've come to trust open-source software a lot more over the years
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Calibre 9.0 Open-Source Ebook Manager Released with New Bookshelf View
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released Calibre 9.0 today as the latest stable version of this popular ebook management software, a major update that introduces new features and enhancements.
January Nearly Over Already! [original]
soon it'll be gardening time again
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's leftovers
KDE, GNU/Linux and more
Red Hat / IBM and Microsoft Lets Go of systemd Controllers (From Red Hat)
some Red Hat picks
BSD and Linux Kernel Leftovers
mostly Linux
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
FOSS and more
Web Browsers/Clients: Curl Distro Meeting 2026 and Mozilla's Slopaganda
WWW in trouble
Openwashing Examples for Today
3 new ones
Programming Leftovers
Qt, R, and more
Security Leftovers
Security news and breaches
Raspberry Pi, Retro and More Open Hardware/Modding-Friendly Boards
Some hardware leftovers
Distributions: Ubuntu Mate, Hadron, and One Hungary With OneTV UI/UX
3 new cases
today's howtos
many for today
Applications: jfsh, Lotti, and Cockpit
GNU/Linux software
Open Hardware/Modding: Mecha Comet, Raspberry Pi, and More
devices and more
Google’s Desktop Operating System "Aluminium OS" Has Leaked
As a test unit, this marks a significant shift from the Android OS used on mobile Arm-based systems, as Aluminium OS now operates smoothly on x86 architecture
Desktop Environments: COSMIC Desktop and Xfwl4
some lesser known options
MiniOS Ultra 5.1 Shrinks the ISO, Not the Experience
MiniOS is a Debian-based distro from Russia featuring the Xfce desktop
Android Leftovers
Android Auto's Best Kept Secret Is a Programmable Shortcut
I used to avoid the Linux terminal. Here’s the path that fixed it
Have you recently switched to Linux
Free and Open Source Software
There are two operating systems available for the phone: Volla OS and Ubuntu Touch
Games: Open Gaming Collective (OGC), Bazzite, Luanti, and More
9 stories from GamingOnLinux
Android Leftovers
I can shut down my PC from my Android home screen with one tap
I found the perfect "portable" OS for remote work, and it’s not Windows
Once you boot into a portable Linux USB
Games: Deadlock, Bazzite, Ubisoft Layoffs
7 stories from GamingOnLinux
CachyOS vs. EdeavorOS: Which spinoff makes Arch Linux easier to use?
They're quite different - with one faster than the other - but both are a great introduction to Arch
4 reasons I prefer screen over tmux on Linux
I've been a Linux user for over a decade
Debian-Based GParted Live 1.8 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GParted 1.8
Following the release of GParted 1.8 as a major update to the popular open-source partition editor, Curtis Gedak released GParted Live 1.8 today as the latest version of this Debian-based live system to graphically manage disk partitions.
KDE Plasma 6.6 Beta Release
This is second beta of Plasma 6.6
Ariel OS – A Rust RTOS for IoT microcontrollers
Ariel OS is a new RTOS for microcontrollers written in Rust with support for popular hardware architectures (Arm Cortex-M, ESP32, RISC-V) and boards from Espressif, Nordic Semi, Raspberry Pi, and STMicroelectronics
The UK's Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Failed Tux Machines and Failed Women [original]
We're going to spend years illuminating this problem
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
VirtualBox can't operate in VMX root mode
To wit, I recently encountered several issues running my virtual machines in VirtualBox on top of Kubuntu 24.04
Mourning Didier Spaier
We have received the sad news that Didier Spaier
Enjoying a Period of Growing Appreciation and Gratitude [original]
We fly on, waddling the waddle
LWN on Rootkit, Cleanup on Aisle fsconfig(), Task-level io_uring Restrictions, and More
Outside LWN paywall now
An alternate path for immutable distributions
There are a few reasons to find immutable distributions appealing
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles