Applications: Ventoy, VM Managment, and More
HowTo Geek ☛ I carry Windows, Linux, and repair tools in my pocket: Here is how
I used Ventoy to configure my external SSD so that I can boot from almost any operating system out there. Whenever I want to try a new operating system, all I need do is copy the operating system ISO file onto the drive. Normally, I keep ISOs for Windows 10 and 11, Kubuntu, Ubuntu, Fedora, and Kali on there at all times, so they're available if I need or want them.
HowTo Geek ☛ These are the 3 coolest Linux apps I found this week
If you're looking for interesting Linux software, look no further than the apps I dug up this week. If you've got time this weekend, I recommend checking out this fractal generator, game launcher, and Markdown reader.
The New Stack ☛ Forget VMware and VirtualBox: This should be your new VM manager
For decades, I used VirtualBox for all my virtual machine (VM) needs.
AudioThing Space Strip: modular multi-FX plugin for mac, linux, win, and now iOS
AudioThing Space Strip, a modular multi-FX processor plugin, is now available for macOS, Linux, Windows, and iOS.
In recent years, AudioThing has brought many of its popular desktop plugins to iOS/iPadOS, significantly enhancing the quality of mobile production.