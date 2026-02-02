Tux Machines

Compact SMARC module combines Linux, AI, and vision on i.MX 8M Plus

The module is built around the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor, featuring a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 running at up to 1.8 GHz alongside an 800 MHz Cortex-M7 real-time co-processor.

Tria launches Linux-ready OSM-LF-IMX95 45 × 45 mm module

The OSM-LF-IMX95 follows the OSM 1.2 specification in a Size-L form factor and measures 45 × 45 mm. It is designed for direct soldering, eliminating board-to-board connectors and enabling more compact and cost-optimized carrier designs.

DietPi January 2026 Update Introduces Uptime Kuma, ownCloud Infinite Scale, and Debian 12 Baseline

The January 25, 2026 release of DietPi v10.0 introduces new self-hosted services, drops legacy platform support, and raises the minimum supported Debian version to Bookworm. The update adds Uptime Kuma and ownCloud Infinite Scale to the DietPi software catalog, with a focus on long-term maintainability and SBC compatibility.

Free and Open Source Software

Always Obeying Just Laws [original]

  
British libel law needs urgent reform. We're working on it.

 
Mozilla: Martin Stransky et al on MozPhab, Firefox, Servo Etc.

  
Mozilla leftovers

 
This Week in Rust and Microsoft GitHub Users "Announcing Rust 1.93.0"

  
Turning GNU/Linux Into Windows With Adobe Proprietary Software

  
GNOME 50 Alpha Is Now Available for Public Testing as a Wayland-Only Release

  
GNOME 50 Alpha desktop environment is now available for public testing with X11 session removal, initial support for session save/restore, and many other enhancements.

 
Debian-Based GParted Live 1.8 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GParted 1.8

  
Following the release of GParted 1.8 as a major update to the popular open-source partition editor, Curtis Gedak released GParted Live 1.8 today as the latest version of this Debian-based live system to graphically manage disk partitions.

 
AerynOS 2026.01 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GNOME 49.3, and More

  
AerynOS 2026.01 Linux distribution is now available for download with the GNOME 49.3 desktop environment, Linux kernel 6.18 LTS, and more.

 
Linux Lite 7.8 Is Out Based on Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS, Ports Many Apps to GTK4

  
Linux Lite 7.8 has been released today as the latest stable update to this Ubuntu-based distribution using the lightweight Xfce desktop environment and based on the latest Ubuntu LTS series.

 
New GeForce NOW native Linux support could lure Windows 10 refugees

  
NVIDIA is reportedly preparing to bring NVIDIA GeForce NOW to Linux so that users finally have native support for the cloud gaming service

 
What Happens to Linux After Linus Torvalds? We Finally Have the Answer to This Uncomfortable Question

  
Well, folks, there's now a strategy in place to manage the Linux kernel project if Linus Torvalds or any of the other key maintainers aren't able to carry out their duties


  
 


 
I switched to this tiling window manager and can’t go back to normal desktops

  
Tiling window managers are fundamentally reshaping how power users think about desktop productivity

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux, NexPhone, and More

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Android Leftovers

  
If you use Wi-Fi, this hidden Android setting could be wasting battery

 
This is the one Linux distro I recommend to every Windows 11 user

  
When I initially tried switching to Linux

 
I struggled with Hyprland for months, until this Arch-based distro fixed it

  
Hyprland is getting tons of coverage within the Linux community

 
5 things you can do on Linux but not on Windows

  
Linux outshines Windows in a number of areas

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Review: Manjaro Linux 26.0

  
The Manjaro Linux distribution is an Arch-based project which offers a wide range of desktop editions

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 1st, 2026

  
The 277th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending February 1st, 2026.

 
What a Difference Four Years Make [original]

  
We've since then both created our own "proper" offices and are nowadays working close to wildlife

 
Recent GNU/Linux Videos

  
Today in Techrights

  
Distributions and Operating Systems: CachyOS, Qubes OS, Tails OS, TrueNAS

  
Thin Clients on GNU/Linux and Unix Workstations

  
Perceived Technical Requirements When Moving to GNU/Linux

  
Valnet on GNU/Linux Applications: VLC, Neovim, Vim

  
Raspberry Pi as Low-cost GNU/Linux Device - Recent Valnet Articles

  
Proxmox Articles in XDA Developer

  
Valnet Articles on Moving From Windows to GNU/Linux

  
Bad Publicity or Good Publicity, It's Still Publicity [original]

  
sometimes mistakes (like misguided legal actions) result in more people showing interest in what someone wished to suppress

 
Linux has a price, it's just not money

  
Linux has so many fundamental differences under the hood that not much transfers over

 
I’ve tested dozens of Linux distros, and these 3 are the only ones I’d put on a laptop

  
Considering switching to Linux on your laptop but overwhelmed by hundreds of distro options

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
We’re dedicated to showcasing only free and open-source software

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Development Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

  
Release of ScummVM 2026.1.0Kaidan 0.15.0

  
FreeBSD, OpenBSD, and OPNsense Picks

  
Canonical/Ubuntu: Ubuntu 26.04 Snapshot 3 and Old Bug Which "makes it impossible to print on Tuesdays"

  
Leftovers Regarding Web Browsers/Web Servers

  
Applications: Alternatives to Nano and a look at x-cmd

  
today's howtos

  
Microsoft Aping "Linux" (But Proprietary With Back Doors), Proprietary Microsoft Uses False Promise of 'Security' for Control Over Users

  
Leaving the Cage Behind

  
The goal of switching to free software is to gain full control over your computing

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Libreboot 26.01 “Magnanimous Max” released!

  
Today’s Libreboot 26.01 revision is a stable release, whereas the previous stable release was Libreboot 25.06

 
Android Leftovers

  
How to restart your Android phone without using the power button: 2 alternative ways

 
8 “hidden” terminal features that make Linux feel like a power-user OS

  
With the command-line shell, Linux provides countless tools and programs to wield power over your system

 
Calibre 9.0 Open-Source Ebook Manager Released with New Bookshelf View

  
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released Calibre 9.0 today as the latest stable version of this popular ebook management software, a major update that introduces new features and enhancements.

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Trying to Injure Tux Machines Did Not Work [original]

  
Some time soon we'll discuss this matter with British politicians

 
'Traditional' Computing is Still the Best [original]

  
Don't "go with the flow" if that flow is dictated by GAFAM and media owned by GAFAM

 
So Far 2026 Has Been a Good Year for GNU/Linux [original]

  
Seeing the sort of press coverage that we saw last month, it seems increasingly clear that 2026 will be a year of gains for GNU/Linux, even among gamers

 
Today in Techrights

  
Shotcut 26.1 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Hardware Video Decoding

  
Shotcut 26.1 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform video editing software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

 
Games, GNU/Linux, and Distros

  
Server: Kubernetes, Nokia SR Linux, and More

  
GNU/Linux on the server - some picks

 
KDE and GNOME Development Updates

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
New Microsoft Proxy (Amutable), Microsoft Problems, Windows Problems

  
A Bunch of Developers Have Come Together to Make Linux Gaming Great

  
The people behind Bazzite, Fyra Labs, Nobara, ChimeraOS, and a few other projects have teamed up to improve Linux gaming for everyone

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Linux and Graphics Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Applications: Ventoy, VM Managment, and More

  
Proton 10.0-4 Released with Support for Drop Dead: The Cabin, Quantum Threshold

  
Valve released Proton 10.0-4 today as the latest stable update to the Proton 10 series of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components for playing Windows games on Linux.

 
Open Hardware: ESP32, FreeBSD, and More

  
Games: Bazzite Linux, "Stop Destroying Videogames", and GDC 2026 Report

  
Microsoft's and Apple's Grip on Iceland After Territorial Claims by the US [original]

  
First they say Greenland, what if they say "Iceland" later?

 
Android Leftovers

  
One of NotebookLM's most useful features is now available on Android

 
I wouldn’t install Linux on these laptops (here’s why)

  
I've been running Linux on different machines for years, and I genuinely love it

 
Your Windows habits are dangerous on Linux—here are 4 things to avoid

  
Linux isn't necessarily "harder" than Windows

 
I Switched From Windows 11 to Linux Mint. Here Are 7 Things It Does Way Better

  
Moving from Windows to Linux doesn't require much of a learning curve and brings some real benefits

 
Linux Mint just made the terminal easier to ignore than ever

  
Linux Mint 22.3 Zena is on a mission to make the terminal optional, and honestly, they're nailing it

 
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 200 is available for testing

  
The IPFire development team is excited to bring you Core Update 200

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This Week in Plasma: getting 6.6 ready for release

  
This week we reached that part of every Plasma release cycle where the bug fixes and polish for the upcoming release are still coming in hot and heavy

 
KWallet, SecretService, oo7: the story so far

  
Continuing previous efforts to update the “secure passwords” story of the Plasma desktop

 
France Just Created Its Own Open Source Alternative to Microsoft Teams and Zoom

  
Last year, in July, the city of Lyon started the process of ditching Microsoft in favor of ONLYOFFICE and an undisclosed Linux-based operating system

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.8, Linux 6.12.68, and Linux 6.6.122

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.8 kernel

 
Tails 7.4.1 Is Out as an Emergency Release Patching Critical OpenSSL Vulnerabilities

  
Tails 7.4.1 anonymous Linux OS is now available for download with an updated OpenSSL library that addresses critical security vulnerabilities.

 
Contribute to Fedora 44 KDE and GNOME Test Days

  
Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release

 
GNU/Linux Rapidly Becoming 'Standard' Platform or an 'Empire' for Games [original]

  
There are some big things happening this month for GNU/Linux

 
Today in Techrights

  
