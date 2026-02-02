news
Free and Open Source Software
Hexus - process manager - LinuxLinks
Hexus is a process manager built using .NET 10 designed to work on Linux and Windows seamlessly while being nice and simple to use.
This is free and open source software.
zigfetch - system profiler - LinuxLinks
Zigfetch is a minimal neofetch/fastfetch like system information tool.
This is free and open source software.
httpx - fast and multi-purpose HTTP toolkit - LinuxLinks
httpx is a fast and multi-purpose HTTP toolkit that allows running multiple probes using the retryablehttp library. It is designed to maintain result reliability with an increased number of threads.
This is free and open source software.
Anvil - streamline tool installation and team onboarding - LinuxLinks
Anvil is a minimalist app to install and manage tools in batches using Homebrew. Streamline your developer tool setup with an intuitive interface.
Save hours in your process — install the tools you need, sync your configs, and keep your environment consistent with a single command-line tool.
This is free and open source software.