Games, GNU/Linux, and Distros
Games
Ruben Schade ☛ Making up for old games of dubious origin
There’s this guy I know who grew up very interested in computers, and in specific computer games. He’s a bit weird in the way he talks about himself in the third person sometimes, though in some cases it could be for… reasons. For legal purposes, any and all resemblance to real people and events here are entirely coincidental.
With that out of the way, is a phrase with six words.
FOSDEM ☛ FOSDEM 2026 - Join the FOSDEM Treasure Hunt!
Are you ready for another challenge? We're excited to host the second yearly edition of our treasure hunt at FOSDEM! Participants must solve five sequential challenges to uncover the final answer.
Codeberg ☛ pgeorgi/crazy-jumpman: Reverse Engineering und Weiterentwicklung von Crazy Jumpman aus der "HC Happy Computer"-Ausgabe September 1984.
Copyrights etc: There's no "classic open source license", but I managed to reach out to the original author who gave me (see license file) permission for this project, as long as he gets a new, fixed version. See the releases in this project.
Distributions and Operating Systems
ZDNet ☛ Can't upgrade to Windows 11? I found the best Linux distro to replace your Windows 10 PC
I wouldn't normally suggest an Arch-based Linux distribution for new users, but every so often, I come across one that challenges my perceptions. Recently, I discovered an Arch-based Linux distro called SDesk, and there couldn't be a clearer use case for it.
Firstly, SDesk is fairly straightforward and doesn't do much to stand out from the ever-growing list of Linux distributions. Sometimes, that's a good thing. I wasn't sure what to expect after installing and logging in to this desktop distribution, but when I did, everything felt immediately familiar.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2026/5
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
At first glance, this week might appear quiet, but openQA was hard at work behind the scenes. It successfully intercepted a regression in Kiwi that prevented unencrypted live images from booting. While the new optional encryption features are welcome, the inability to boot standard images was clearly a blocker. Thanks to rapid detection and reporting, the issue was quickly resolved. Although this cost us a single snapshot, we ultimately maintained a strong pace, delivering four snapshots this week (0122, 0123, 0126, and 0128).
These snapshots shipped with the following changes: [...]
Arch Family
Bert Peters ☛ How to review an AUR package
On Friday, July 18th, 2025, the Arch Linux team was notified that three AUR packages had been uploaded that contained malware. A few maintainers including myself took care of deleting these packages, removing all traces of the malicious code, and protecting against future malicious uploads.
My fellow maintainer Quentin Michaud already did a nice write-up about how the malware worked, so I won’t go into detail too much about that. If you want to know more about that, read his blog. Instead, I’d like to do a crash course on how these packaging scripts work, and how you would review them yourself.
Fedora Family / IBM
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: 🎲 PHP version 8.4.18RC1 and 8.5.3RC1
Release Candidate versions are available in the testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS / Alma / Rocky and other clones) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for parallel installation, the perfect solution for such tests, and as base packages.
RPMs of PHP version 8.5.3RC1 are available
RPMs of PHP version 8.4.18RC1 are available
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Community Update – Week 05 2026
This is a report created by CLE Team, which is a team containing community members working in various Fedora groups for example Infrastructure, Release Engineering, Quality etc. This team is also moving forward some initiatives inside Fedora project.
Week: 26 – 30 January 2026
Debian Family
Joey Hess ☛ Joey Hess: the local weather
Snow coming. I'm tuned into the local 24 hour slop weather stream. AI generated, narrated, up to the minute radar and forecast graphics. People popping up on the live weather map with questions "snow soon?" (They pay for the privilege.) LLM generating reply that riffs on their name.
Tor ☛ New Release: Tails 7.4.1 | The Tor Project
This release is an emergency release to fix critical security vulnerabilities in OpenSSL, a network encryption library used by Tor.
