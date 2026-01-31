Other Sites
The T-Dongle C5 is a USB Type-A development board designed in a flash-drive form factor and housed in a transparent enclosure. Measuring approximately 58 × 18 × 9 mm, the board is based on the ESP32-C5HR8 microcontroller and supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), with backward compatibility for 802.11 b/g/n networks.
For more details, read our changelog.
A few days ago, one of our community members reported that some of the Vietnamese text translations in Tor Browser Android had been vandalised by a malicious contributor. Unfortunately, this mis-translated text ended up shipping in Tor Browser 15.0.4. These changes did not affect the browser's functionality or security properties in any way.
news
New Microsoft Proxy (Amutable), Microsoft Problems, Windows Problems
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 31, 2026
-
Based in Germany, the company is made up of open source veteran developers.
-
A historic day at the stock market for all the wrong reasons.
-
Xbox consoles sales drop 32% while Abusive Monopolist Microsoft makes more money than ever
-
Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts
- A Bunch of Developers Have Come Together to Make Linux Gaming Great
- The people behind Bazzite, Fyra Labs, Nobara, ChimeraOS, and a few other projects have teamed up to improve Linux gaming for everyone
- New GeForce NOW native Linux support could lure Windows 10 refugees
- NVIDIA is reportedly preparing to bring NVIDIA GeForce NOW to Linux so that users finally have native support for the cloud gaming service
- What Happens to Linux After Linus Torvalds? We Finally Have the Answer to This Uncomfortable Question
- Well, folks, there's now a strategy in place to manage the Linux kernel project if Linus Torvalds or any of the other key maintainers aren't able to carry out their duties
- Proton 10.0-4 Released with Support for Drop Dead: The Cabin, Quantum Threshold
- Valve released Proton 10.0-4 today as the latest stable update to the Proton 10 series of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components for playing Windows games on Linux.
- Tails 7.4.1 Is Out as an Emergency Release Patching Critical OpenSSL Vulnerabilities
- Tails 7.4.1 anonymous Linux OS is now available for download with an updated OpenSSL library that addresses critical security vulnerabilities.
-
- Games, GNU/Linux, and Distros
- today's leftovers
- Server: Kubernetes, Nokia SR Linux, and More
- GNU/Linux on the server - some picks
- KDE and GNOME Development Updates
- mostly KDE
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- FOSS and standards
- Security Leftovers
- Security patches and incidents, some FUD
- Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More
- Hardware leftovers
- New Microsoft Proxy (Amutable), Microsoft Problems, Windows Problems
- 4 stories
- Programming Leftovers
- Development related picks
- Linux and Graphics Leftovers
- a handful of news stories
- today's howtos
- Instructionals/Technical posts
- Applications: Ventoy, VM Managment, and More
- software news/recommendations
- Open Hardware: ESP32, FreeBSD, and More
- Hardware leftovers
- Games: Bazzite Linux, "Stop Destroying Videogames", and GDC 2026 Report
- GamingOnLinux picks
- Linux Lite 7.8 Is Out Based on Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS, Ports Many Apps to GTK4
- Linux Lite 7.8 has been released today as the latest stable update to this Ubuntu-based distribution using the lightweight Xfce desktop environment and based on the latest Ubuntu LTS series.
- Microsoft's and Apple's Grip on Iceland After Territorial Claims by the US [original]
- First they say Greenland, what if they say "Iceland" later?
- Android Leftovers
- One of NotebookLM's most useful features is now available on Android
- I wouldn’t install Linux on these laptops (here’s why)
- I've been running Linux on different machines for years, and I genuinely love it
- Your Windows habits are dangerous on Linux—here are 4 things to avoid
- Linux isn't necessarily "harder" than Windows
- I Switched From Windows 11 to Linux Mint. Here Are 7 Things It Does Way Better
- Moving from Windows to Linux doesn't require much of a learning curve and brings some real benefits
- Linux Mint just made the terminal easier to ignore than ever
- Linux Mint 22.3 Zena is on a mission to make the terminal optional, and honestly, they're nailing it
- IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 200 is available for testing
- The IPFire development team is excited to bring you Core Update 200
- Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
- This is free and open source software
- This Week in Plasma: getting 6.6 ready for release
- This week we reached that part of every Plasma release cycle where the bug fixes and polish for the upcoming release are still coming in hot and heavy
- KWallet, SecretService, oo7: the story so far
- Continuing previous efforts to update the “secure passwords” story of the Plasma desktop
- France Just Created Its Own Open Source Alternative to Microsoft Teams and Zoom
- Last year, in July, the city of Lyon started the process of ditching Microsoft in favor of ONLYOFFICE and an undisclosed Linux-based operating system
- Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.8, Linux 6.12.68, and Linux 6.6.122
- I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.8 kernel
- Contribute to Fedora 44 KDE and GNOME Test Days
- Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release
- GNU/Linux Rapidly Becoming 'Standard' Platform or an 'Empire' for Games [original]
- There are some big things happening this month for GNU/Linux
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles
- GNU/Linux Surges in Martinique (Over 5%) [original]
- Can it approach 10% by year's end?
- Security Leftovers
- Security breaches, patches, and more
- News About Distributions and Operating Systems
- ReactOS, GNU/Linux, and more
- Arjen Wiersma on Self-Hosting Servers, Kubernetes Complexity a Risk to Servers
- Server centric news
- BSD Leftovers
- BSD news and show
- Programming Leftovers
- Development related news
- How to Upgrade Debian and New Debian Developers (and Maintainers)
- Debian leftovers
- Mozilla Promotes a Ponzi Scheme of Slop (Plagiarism, Misinformation), Tor Browser 15.0.5 Based on Firefox Released
- Firefox in bad hands
- Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, Hytale Dedicated Server on GNU/Linux, and Nobara
- Games related picks
- Open Hardware/Modding: PicoIDE, ESP32, Arduino, and More
- Hardware leftovers
- Red Hat Official Articles, Paid-for Puff Pieces, and Leftovers
- Red Hat leftovers
- today's howtos
- Instructionals/Technical posts
- GOG calls Linux "the next major frontier" for gaming as it works on a native client
- People wouldn't develop games for Linux because gamers didn't use it
- AerynOS 2026.01 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GNOME 49.3, and More
- AerynOS 2026.01 Linux distribution is now available for download with the GNOME 49.3 desktop environment, Linux kernel 6.18 LTS, and more.
- Transmission 4.1 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released as a Massive Update
- Transmission 4.1 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform BitTorrent client that features GTK and Qt-based interfaces, a headless daemon, and a web UI.
- Another Busy Day [original]
- Almost 900,000 requests in less than half a day
- Be Wary, Amutable is a Microsoft Proxy Created and Run by Microsoft Staff [original]
- They might try to call it "security", but what they mean by security is that Microsoft is in charge
- Games: Proton Experimental, FINAL FANTASY VII, and More
- some of the latest from GamingOnLinux
- Android Leftovers
- Google Leak Offers First Look at Android for PC
- Why I trust open-source software more now than I did five years ago
- I've come to trust open-source software a lot more over the years
- Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and open source software
- Calibre 9.0 Open-Source Ebook Manager Released with New Bookshelf View
- Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released Calibre 9.0 today as the latest stable version of this popular ebook management software, a major update that introduces new features and enhancements.
- January Nearly Over Already! [original]
- soon it'll be gardening time again
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles
- today's leftovers
- KDE, GNU/Linux and more
- Red Hat / IBM and Microsoft Lets Go of systemd Controllers (From Red Hat)
- some Red Hat picks
- BSD and Linux Kernel Leftovers
- mostly Linux
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
- FOSS and more
- Web Browsers/Clients: Curl Distro Meeting 2026 and Mozilla's Slopaganda
- WWW in trouble
- Openwashing Examples for Today
- 3 new ones
- Programming Leftovers
- Qt, R, and more
- Security Leftovers
- Security news and breaches
- Raspberry Pi, Retro and More Open Hardware/Modding-Friendly Boards
- Some hardware leftovers
- Distributions: Ubuntu Mate, Hadron, and One Hungary With OneTV UI/UX
- 3 new cases
- today's howtos
- many for today
- Applications: jfsh, Lotti, and Cockpit
- GNU/Linux software
- Open Hardware/Modding: Mecha Comet, Raspberry Pi, and More
- devices and more
- Google’s Desktop Operating System "Aluminium OS" Has Leaked
- As a test unit, this marks a significant shift from the Android OS used on mobile Arm-based systems, as Aluminium OS now operates smoothly on x86 architecture
- Desktop Environments: COSMIC Desktop and Xfwl4
- some lesser known options
- MiniOS Ultra 5.1 Shrinks the ISO, Not the Experience
- MiniOS is a Debian-based distro from Russia featuring the Xfce desktop
- Android Leftovers
- Android Auto's Best Kept Secret Is a Programmable Shortcut
- I used to avoid the Linux terminal. Here’s the path that fixed it
- Have you recently switched to Linux
- Free and Open Source Software
- There are two operating systems available for the phone: Volla OS and Ubuntu Touch
- Games: Open Gaming Collective (OGC), Bazzite, Luanti, and More
- 9 stories from GamingOnLinux
- Android Leftovers
- I can shut down my PC from my Android home screen with one tap
- I found the perfect "portable" OS for remote work, and it’s not Windows
- Once you boot into a portable Linux USB
- Games: Deadlock, Bazzite, Ubisoft Layoffs
- 7 stories from GamingOnLinux
- CachyOS vs. EdeavorOS: Which spinoff makes Arch Linux easier to use?
- They're quite different - with one faster than the other - but both are a great introduction to Arch
- 4 reasons I prefer screen over tmux on Linux
- I've been a Linux user for over a decade
- Debian-Based GParted Live 1.8 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GParted 1.8
- Following the release of GParted 1.8 as a major update to the popular open-source partition editor, Curtis Gedak released GParted Live 1.8 today as the latest version of this Debian-based live system to graphically manage disk partitions.
- KDE Plasma 6.6 Beta Release
- This is second beta of Plasma 6.6
- Ariel OS – A Rust RTOS for IoT microcontrollers
- Ariel OS is a new RTOS for microcontrollers written in Rust with support for popular hardware architectures (Arm Cortex-M, ESP32, RISC-V) and boards from Espressif, Nordic Semi, Raspberry Pi, and STMicroelectronics
- The UK's Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Failed Tux Machines and Failed Women [original]
- We're going to spend years illuminating this problem
- Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and open source software
- VirtualBox can't operate in VMX root mode
- To wit, I recently encountered several issues running my virtual machines in VirtualBox on top of Kubuntu 24.04
- Mourning Didier Spaier
- We have received the sad news that Didier Spaier
- Enjoying a Period of Growing Appreciation and Gratitude [original]
- We fly on, waddling the waddle
- LWN on Rootkit, Cleanup on Aisle fsconfig(), Task-level io_uring Restrictions, and More
- Outside LWN paywall now
- An alternate path for immutable distributions
- There are a few reasons to find immutable distributions appealing
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles