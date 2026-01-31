Games: Bazzite Linux, "Stop Destroying Videogames", and GDC 2026 Report

Update 30/01/26 16:52 UTC - The Bazzite team have now put up their own final update on the situation on the official Bazzite forum. The post from Noel Miller notes that GPD were not at fault, and reiterates that the former team member mentioned below (Antheas) was removed for "several Code of Conduct violations over the last few years" that was done by "an overwhelming majority vote by the Universal Blue members". And additionally, notes that any hardware vendors should contact their team not members directly.