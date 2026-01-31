news
Games: Bazzite Linux, "Stop Destroying Videogames", and GDC 2026 Report
GPD release their own statement on the confusion with Bazzite Linux support | GamingOnLinux
Update 30/01/26 16:52 UTC - The Bazzite team have now put up their own final update on the situation on the official Bazzite forum. The post from Noel Miller notes that GPD were not at fault, and reiterates that the former team member mentioned below (Antheas) was removed for "several Code of Conduct violations over the last few years" that was done by "an overwhelming majority vote by the Universal Blue members". And additionally, notes that any hardware vendors should contact their team not members directly.
Check out the new suitably weird Mewgenics feature trailer | GamingOnLinux
Mewgenics from Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel is set for release on February 10th, and we have a fresh look at it in a new weird features trailer.
Stop Destroying Videogames initiative to get a public hearing organised by the European Parliament | GamingOnLinux
Following the immense success of the Stop Destroying Videogames initiative, it's set to get an official reply and public hearing in the European Parliament.
GDC 2026 report: 36% of devs use GenAI; 28% target Steam Deck and 8% target Linux | GamingOnLinux
The GDC 2026 State of the Game Industry full report is out with "over 2,300" professionals in the industry surveyed, and here's some of the highlights from it. Not ideal for a comparison to last year's survey, as there was a drop from 3,000 people surveyed in 2025 but still an interesting insight into the health of the industry.