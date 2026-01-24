news
Mozilla: Martin Stransky et al on MozPhab, Firefox, Servo Etc.
-
Martin Stransky ☛ Firefox & Linux in 2025
Last year brought a wealth of new features and fixes to Firefox on Linux. Besides numerous improvements and bug fixes, I want to highlight some major achievements: HDR video playback support, reworked rendering for fractionally scaled displays, and asynchronous rendering implementation. All this progress was enabled by advances in the Wayland compositor ecosystem, with new features implemented by Mutter and KWin.
-
Servo (Linux Foundation) ☛ The Servo Blog: December in Servo: multiple windows, proxy support, better caching, and more!
Servo 0.0.4 and our December nightly builds now support multiple windows (@mrobinson, @mukilan, #40927, #41235, #41144)! This builds on features that landed in Servo’s embedding API last month. We’ve also landed support for several web platform features, both old and new: [...]
-
Firefox Tooling Announcements: MozPhab 2.8.2 Released
Bugs resolved in Moz-Phab 2.8.2:
- bug 1999231 moz-phab patch -a here with jj is too verbose (prints status after every operation)
Discuss these changes in #engineering-workflow on Slack or #Conduit Matrix.