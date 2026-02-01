news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 01, 2026



Quoting: Linux has a price, it's just not money —

Back in 1998, programmer Jamie Zawinski famously said, "...Linux is only free if your time has no value..." and that's about as perfectly as anyone could have put it. If course, in the late '90s, installing and configuring Linux was a nightmare. Maintaining it as a desktop operating system is only marginally less so.

We've come a long way since those days, and installing, configuring, and maintaining Linux is generally no harder than Windows. However, unless Linux is your first operating system, there is absolutely still a time debt when switching over. You have to learn new things, unlearn some old things, and it's going to take time to settle into a daily-driver routine that works for you.

In the rare situation where something goes wrong troubleshooting can be more time-consuming as well, even if you're quite savvy at fixing Windows issues. Linux has so many fundamental differences under the hood that not much transfers over. Once you've gotten over the hump, then it all equalizes, but that hump will still cost you.