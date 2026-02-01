Valnet Articles on Moving From Windows to GNU/Linux

For years, Linux fans have predicted "the year of the Linux desktop" is near, and clearly, that hasn't really happened. It does seem like things are on an upswing, with millions of users downloading Linux in recent months, and overall usage percentage on Steam reaching a historic high of 3.58% in December.

As a recent Linux convert myself, I'm very happy to see this evolution, but I can also clearly see why Linux isn't more popular. See, the most popular Linux distro is Ubuntu, and if you ask me, it makes a terrible first impression for Windows users. If Ubuntu was my first experience with Linux — and actually, it was — I wouldn't want to stick around for very long, either.