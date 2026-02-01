news
Valnet Articles on Moving From Windows to GNU/Linux
-
XDA ☛ Ubuntu is the reason Windows users don't want to switch to Linux
For years, Linux fans have predicted "the year of the Linux desktop" is near, and clearly, that hasn't really happened. It does seem like things are on an upswing, with millions of users downloading Linux in recent months, and overall usage percentage on Steam reaching a historic high of 3.58% in December.
As a recent Linux convert myself, I'm very happy to see this evolution, but I can also clearly see why Linux isn't more popular. See, the most popular Linux distro is Ubuntu, and if you ask me, it makes a terrible first impression for Windows users. If Ubuntu was my first experience with Linux — and actually, it was — I wouldn't want to stick around for very long, either.
-
XDA ☛ 7 genius uses for an old laptop you probably haven't thought of
When you are online with a Mac or PC, staying anonymous is virtually impossible. You can use assumed screen names, rock a VPN, use InPrivate browsing mode, turn off telemetry, and utilize best practices. However, the second you hit Google, cookies and browsing data follow you online. But, there are anonymous-centric portable Linux options to use for increased privacy.
To stay anonymous, use a privacy-orientated Linux version that runs from a USB flash drive, DVD, or SD card. No installation is needed. A popular Debian-based option is The Amnesic Incognito Live System, or (TAILS), a responsive option that is straightforward to use on your old laptop. Since it runs on removable media, you can carry your settings with you. It routes internet traffic through the Tor network. Once you close the instance of the OS, everything in the session is removed as though it didn’t happen. Two other notable privacy- and anonymity-focused portable operating systems are Whonix and Qubes OS.
-
XDA ☛ 5 Linux tweaks that make Windows switchers stay for good
Linux isn't a second-hand operating system anymore. It used to be a choice for weak hardware or hardcore enthusiasts who didn't like the direction that primary OSes like Windows or macOS were heading. Currently, a lot of Windows users are flocking to Linux, trying their hands on distros in search of something that feels familiar to their previous operating systems.
For some, it's a simple way to escape all the bloatware and tracking that Microsoft is adamant about putting into the OS. However, it takes some time to adjust to Linux. Over time, I've started to make some permanent tweaks to each Linux distribution that I try or use regularly. These tweaks make it a lot easier to work with and not worry about how to get things done, the Windows way.
-
XDA ☛ 5 harsh realities that send Linux beginners running back to Windows
Linux on the desktop has had a renaissance of sorts in the last couple of years. Between all the legwork Valve has done to make gaming viable on the platform and the plethora of software options enhancing the quality-of-life, Linux is a very real option as an OS people can use day-to-day.
And yet, there are many people who try Linux only to switch right back to Windows. This isn’t because Linux is broken, unusable, or inherently worse. In fact, most beginners don’t leave after a single catastrophic failure. They leave because of a slow accumulation of small frustrations, each one minor on its own, but exhausting when stacked together.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ 3 rookie mistakes to avoid when dual-booting Linux
If you're thinking of dual-booting Linux alongside Windows on your PC, there are a few things I recommend you be sure to avoid doing. You'll be modifying the underlying system and building the foundation for your PC workflow that you don't want to mess up.
I've been dual-booting Linux and Windows on my main desktop for years, and I've made mistakes with it and seen others make worse ones. All of these I've either done myself and regretted it or had to help someone else with after the fact.