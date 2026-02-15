KaOS Linux Drops KDE Plasma After 12 Years for Niri/Noctalia to Escape systemd

Coming six months after NetworkManager 1.54, the NetworkManager 1.56 release introduces support for configuring the HSR interlink port via the “hsr.interlink” property, support for reapplying the “sriov.vfs” property as long as “sriov.total-vfs” is not changed, and support for reapplying “bond-port.vlans”.

KDE Frameworks 6.23 improves the touch-friendliness and visual fidelity of thumbnail images in Open/Save dialogs throughout Plasma and KDE apps, while updating them to use relative-style date formatting for recent dates and times, similar to how Dolphin shows them.

GNOME 50 beta improves the detection of discrete GPUs in GNOME Shell, which also received support for handling external or locked keyboard layout sources in the indicator, better screen time tracking with idle inhibitors, and better tab focus behavior in the Quick Settings menu.

Coming a month after GNOME 49.3, the GNOME 49.4 release is here to fix screen time tracking with idle inhibitors, fix tab focus behavior in the Quick Settings menu, prevent the recreation of the default folders after they were removed, disable tone mapping with HDR, and fix screen sharing of monitors with no framerate.

REMnux 8 is here as a major release that comes more than 5 years after REMnux 7.0 to celebrate the project’s 15th anniversary, introducing AI capabilities, a new, more resilient installer, new and updated tools, and a base OS bump as the distribution is now based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat).

Coming two years after Vim 9.1, the Vim 9.2 release introduces full Wayland support (including clipboard support), XDG Base Directory Specification support on Linux, the ability to complete words directly from registers, support for fuzzy matching during insert-mode completion, and a new built-in interactive tutor plugin.

The Allwinner A733 features a heterogeneous octa-core configuration with 2x Cortex-A76 cores running up to 2.0GHz and 6x Cortex-A55 cores up to 1.8GHz. Graphics are handled by an Imagination PowerVR BXM-4-64 MC1 GPU supporting OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.x, Vulkan 1.3, and OpenCL 3.0 for UI rendering and compute acceleration.

The LMS7002M supports dual-channel transmit and receive paths with channel bandwidths from 0.5 MHz to 90 MHz. Sample rates range from 0.1 MSPS up to 122.88 MSPS in SISO mode, and above 80 MSPS in MIMO configurations.

On the compute side, RK3576 combines quad Cortex-A72 cores clocked up to 2.2GHz with quad Cortex-A53 cores up to 1.8GHz. Graphics are handled by a Mali-G52 MC3 GPU, and the SoC integrates a 6 TOPS INT8 NPU with support for INT4, INT8, INT16, FP16, BF16, and TF32 precisions.

Carbon AM62 integrates up to a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 processor clocked at up to 1.4GHz, alongside a Cortex-M4F and Cortex-R5F for real-time and management tasks, plus a dual-core programmable real-time unit subsystem for deterministic I/O workloads.

BeaglePlay, introduced in 2023, is built around the Texas Instruments AM625, a quad-core Cortex-A53 SoC that integrates a PowerVR Rogue AXE-1-16M GPU. With recent upstream driver progress, the board can now run Vulkan 1.2 using entirely mainline components, without proprietary binaries or out-of-tree kernel patches.

news

KaOS Linux Drops KDE Plasma After 12 Years for Niri/Noctalia to Escape systemd

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 15, 2026



After using the KDE/Plasma desktop environment by default for more than 12 years since its initial release under the name of KdeOS, the KaOS Linux distribution will no longer ship with its unique Plasma desktop setup, as the devs do not want to use the systemd init system anymore in the distro.

Instead, they put a Niri/Noctalia setup into the KaOS Linux 2026.02 release, while retaining the distribution’s unique look and still offering users access to popular KDE applications that were shipped with the Plasma desktop. However, this release still ships with systemd as the default init system.

Read on