Content Management Systems (CMSs): WordPress 7.0 Beta 1, Kiwi TCMS, Bluehost

WordPress ☛ WordPress 7.0 Beta 1
WordPress 7.0 Beta 1 is ready for download and testing! This beta release is intended for testing and development only. Please do not install, run, or test this version of WordPress on production or mission-critical websites. Instead, use a test environment or local site to explore the new features.
Kiwi TCMS: Community Edition Explained
This page explains what Kiwi TCMS Community Edition is, how it ships and what risks are associated with it.
What is Kiwi TCMS Community Edition
This is the official version of the Kiwi TCMS application as produced byour own team with the help of many contributors. It may also be referred to upstream or the community edition version and comes packaged as a container image which is publicly available and can be downloaded via the
docker pull pub.kiwitcms.eu/kiwitcms/kiwicommand!
Kiwi TCMS: Private Tenant Extras Subscription Explained
This page explains what Private Tenant Extras is and how it brings more value to your existing Kiwi TCMS subscription.
What is Private Tenant Extras by Kiwi TCMS
This is an optional subscription tier which combines our existing Private Tenant SaaS hosting with access to the underlying data in its raw format!
Troy Patterson ☛ Bluehost Blues
The really big issue was when I went to check updates page within the WordPress Admin panel and was met with an error page. Hm. I’ve never had trouble with this before. I hit up their chat. (I had found their chat pretty useful in solving some issues.) Chat went in and stated that they had updated permissions and everything would be set in a bit. (Queue ominous music). It wasn’t. I did some digging and some research. I even used Gemini to check a few things. Gemini correctly stated that there was some malicious code in place. I check with Bluehost’s chat, and the best that they could do was to recommend a service that they sell at $84 per domain. Now, I have six domains that I moved. The previous install didn’t have this issue. I can’t say that Bluehost transfer is where the malicious code was injected, I can just say that the code wasn’t there on the old site and was present in Bluest.