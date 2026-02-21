This Week in GNOME, Rudra, and Boycotting Microsoft GitHub (Slop Hub)

Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from February 13 to February 20.

Jan Lukas announces

I released Newsflash 5.0-beta1 to the beta channel of flathub. The headlining feature is a new native article view rendering everything with the help of Gtk. This also made it possible to overhaul everything media related (images, videos and audio). It should now closer resemble what can be found in fractal or tuba.