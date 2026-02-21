news
This Week in GNOME, Rudra, and Boycotting Microsoft GitHub (Slop Hub)
This Week in GNOME ☛ This Week in GNOME: #237 Article Rendering
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from February 13 to February 20.
Jan Lukas announces
I released Newsflash 5.0-beta1 to the beta channel of flathub. The headlining feature is a new native article view rendering everything with the help of Gtk. This also made it possible to overhaul everything media related (images, videos and audio). It should now closer resemble what can be found in fractal or tuba.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Rudra is a new keyboard-driven launcher for GNOME Shell
The world isn’t short on keyboard-based GNU/Linux launchers. Albert, Ulauncher, rofi and GNOME Do (if you’re old enough to remember that one) are among those I’ve written about in the past. Rudra is a new spin on this old staple – albeit without the extensibility dedicated quick launchers provide. What’s different here is that it’s implemented as a GNOME Shell extension, not a standalone app. The developer of Rudra, Nark Agni, describes it as a “lightning-fast, keyboard-centric launcher […] designed for power users”. Though inspired by Mac apps like Alfred and Raycast, it is far less capable than those.
Entrapment (Microsoft GitHub)
Librsvg got its first Hey Hi (AI) slop pull request
You all know that librsvg is developed in gitlab.gnome.org, not in Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub . The README prominently says, "PLEASE DO NOT SEND PULL REQUESTS TO GITHUB".
