Web Browsers/Web Servers: Cache Busting, Letting Go Of The Old Web, and The Dillo Appreciation Post
Arjen Wiersma ☛ The internet of old
I long back to the [Internet] of old, where not everything is dominated by algorithms that determine what is interesting for you. Over the last year I have changed the way I use the [Internet], I use it more consciously.
PIA ☛ What Is Cache Busting and How Does It Work?
Cache busting is a way to make sure visitors always load the most up-to-date version of your website – even if their browser has an older copy stored in cache.
It’s a simple idea, but an important one. Without cache busting, browsers can serve outdated website files that no longer match your current version, leading to broken functionality, visual glitches, and users missing critical bug fixes or security patches.
[Old] Webis Group ☛ Is Google Getting Worse? A Longitudinal Investigation of SEO Spam in Search Engines [PDF]
Abstract Many users of web search engines have been complaining in recent years about the supposedly decreasing quality of search results. This is often attributed to an increasing amount of search-engine-optimized but low-quality content. Evidence for this has always been anecdotal, yet it’s not unreasonable to think that popular online marketing strategies such as affiliate marketing incentivize the mass production of such content to maximize clicks. Since neither this complaint nor affiliate marketing as such have received much attention from the IR community, we hereby lay the groundwork by conducting an in-depth exploratory study of how affiliate content affects today’s search engines. We monitored Google, Bing and DuckDuckGo for a year on 7,392 product review queries. Our findings suggest that all search engines have significant problems with highly optimized (affiliate) content—more than is representative for the entire web according to a baseline retrieval system on the ClueWeb22. Focussing on the product review genre, we find that only a small portion of product reviews on the web uses affiliate marketing, but the majority of all search results do. Of all affiliate networks, Amazon Associates is by far the most popular. We further observe an inverse relationship between affiliate marketing use and content complexity, and that all search engines fall victim to large-scale affiliate link spam campaigns. However, we also notice that the line between benign content and spam in the form of content and link farms becomes increasingly blurry—a situation that will surely worsen in the wake of generative AI. We conclude that dynamic adversarial spam in the form of low-quality, mass-produced commercial content deserves more attention.1
Greg Morris ☛ Letting Go Of The Old Web
Google’s search results are now so bad that appending “reddit” to every query has become a mainstream coping strategy. People are actively routing around the search engine that was supposed to be the gateway to all human knowledge, because the results it returns are AI-generated summaries of SEO-optimised listicles that were themselves rewritten from forum posts that no longer exist. A study from Leipzig University confirmed what most of us already knew: search results have been systematically overrun by low-quality spam, and the higher a page ranks, the more likely it is to be monetised garbage.
[Old] Third Door Media LLC ☛ Is Google really getting worse? (Actually, it’s complicated)
Explore why Google search may feel worse, why it isn’t necessarily worse, and how shifting dynamics shape the search experience.
Anton Medvedev ☛ Your Personal Blog Should Have Comments
I will say something not popular.
Your blog should have comments.
Yes, even in 2026.
Especially in 2026.
Bobby Hiltz ☛ The Dillo Appreciation Post
About a year ago I mentioned that I had rediscovered the Dillo Web Browser. Unlike some of my other hobbies, endeavours, and interests, my appreciation for Dillo has not wavered.
I only have a moment to gush today, so I’ll cut right to it. Dillo has been plugging along nicely (see the Git forge.) and adding little features. Features that even I, a guy with a blog, can put to use. Here are a few of my favourites.
Simon Willison ☛ LadybirdBrowser/ladybird: Abandon Swift adoption
As of this commit it looks like they've changed their mind: [...]