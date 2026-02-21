news
BSD and Linux Kernel Space
-
CNX Software ☛ MediaTek MT7902 wireless chipset finally gets a Linux driver
MediaTek MT7902 wireless modules are used in many backdoored Windows laptops, but so far, a Linux driver has been missing. This is about to change, as Mediatek has finally committed a patchset for MT7902 to the mainline Linux mailing list. This is personal. I bought an ASUS Vivobook 16 in August 2023, and Ubuntu 22.04 worked pretty well out of the box, except for support for the Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth module, detected as “Network controller: MEDIATEK Corp. Device 7902” with lscpi but without working drivers. Since then, I’ve been using the laptop connected to the USB dock with Ethernet support when at home, or using USB tethering with my phone when on the road. I initially thought it might just be a matter of time before the driver is ported to Linux, but it took well over two years.
-
Graphics Stack
-
Christian Gmeiner: GLES3 on etnaviv: Fixing the Hard Parts
This is the start of a series about getting OpenGL ES 3.0 conformance on Vivante GC7000 hardware using the open-source etnaviv driver in Mesa. Thanks to Igalia for giving me the opportunity to spend some time on these topics.
-
-
BSD
-
Feld ☛ Using The New Bridges of FreeBSD 15
One of the primary benefits of the new implementation is that you can have a single bridge for everything and the packet processing has been optimized. Previously the switch performance would degrade as the number of member interfaces increased, but I'm not clear on how significant it really was. It didn't impact gigabit for me, but perhaps you'd see it if you were trying to get 10gbit line rate out of it.
-