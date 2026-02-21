news
Users are ditching Windows for Linux. Here’s why
For years, Linux, an alternative to regular operating systems like Windows or macOS, was something only a handful of super tech enthusiasts knew about. It belonged to programmers, hobbyists, and system administrators. But that distinction is now beginning to blur.
For the last year or so, many not-so-techie computer users have been considering installing Linux on their personal computers as a serious alternative to Windows.
The numbers and behaviour tell a clear story. Google Trends data as of February 2026 reveals that interest in the keyword "How to install Linux" has reached an all-time high, with global search volume surging roughly five times over the past few months.