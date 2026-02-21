news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 21, 2026



Quoting: I tried Mint, Kubuntu, and Debian — here’s what actually matters for Windows refugees —

There’s a specific kind of optimism that shows up right before someone installs Linux for the first time: "This time, the computer will behave. This time, updates won’t hijack a workday. This time, the operating system won’t act like it’s the main character."

About an hour later, that optimism usually collides with Linux discourse, and strangers arguing about distros. Mint is “for beginners.” Debian is “for real users.” Kubuntu is either brilliant or broken. It’s loud enough to make newcomers think Linux itself is the problem. It isn’t.

After living with Linux Mint, Kubuntu, and Debian as daily systems, I came away with a mildly inconvenient conclusion: the distro barely matters. The setup absolutely does.