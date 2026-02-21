All this is to say that for companies with low security maturity, finding security bugs comes with a very outsized overhead in terms of tying up resources. If your security team is one or two people, then this makes it harder to get out of this rut and into a better place.

So my primary job is to improve the processes and documentation so that these incidents become a well-oiled machine, and don’t tie up resources any more than necessary. I generally use OWASP SAMM as a framework to measure what needs to be done (sticking largely to the Design, Implementation & Verification functions), but it boils down to a number of phases to raise the bar: [...]