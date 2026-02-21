Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Kanha is a tool that can help you perform a variety of attacks based on the target domain. With kanha you can do Fuzzing, Reverse dns lookup, common http response, subdomain takeover detection and many more.

The project is inspired by mini.nvim, basically helping you to be productive with less numbers of tools(plugins) installed on your system and be unobtrusive and function as a standalone single binary out of the box.

This is free and open source software.