Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Kanha - web-app pentesting suite - LinuxLinks
Kanha is a tool that can help you perform a variety of attacks based on the target domain. With kanha you can do Fuzzing, Reverse dns lookup, common http response, subdomain takeover detection and many more.
The project is inspired by mini.nvim, basically helping you to be productive with less numbers of tools(plugins) installed on your system and be unobtrusive and function as a standalone single binary out of the box.
This is free and open source software.
CNCjs - web-based interface for CNC milling controller - LinuxLinks
CNCjs is a full-featured web-based interface for CNC controllers running Grbl, Marlin, Smoothieware, or TinyG.
Such CNC controllers are often implemented with a tiny embedded computer such as an Arduino with added hardware for controlling stepper motors, spindles, lasers, 3D printing extruders, and the like. The GCode commands that tell the CNC controller what to do are fed to it from a serial port.
This is free and open source software.
Ratado - keyboard-driven terminal task manager - LinuxLinks
Ratado is a fast, keyboard-driven terminal task manager built with Rust and Ratatui.
This is free and open source software.
Soundboardd - small local soundboard daemon - LinuxLinks
Soundboardd is a small local soundboard daemon that preloads audio files from a configuration file and plays them on request via a UNIX domain socket.
It supports zero-copy playback from in-memory preloaded files and prevents duplicate concurrent playback of the same audio file (restarts the single playback instance instead).
This is free and open source software.
typtea - terminal-based typing speed tester - LinuxLinks
typtea is a minimal terminal-based typing speed tester with support for dozens of programming languages.
This is free and open source software.
tmpo - minimal CLI time tracker for developers - LinuxLinks
tmpo is a lightweight, developer-friendly time tracking tool designed to integrate seamlessly with your terminal workflow.
It automatically detects your project context from Git repositories or configuration files, making time tracking as simple as tmpo start and tmpo stop.
This is free and open source software.
CSharpier - opinionated code formatter for C# and XML. - LinuxLinks
CSharpier is an opinionated code formatter for C# and XML. It parses your code and re-prints it using its own rules. The printing process was ported from prettier but has evolved over time.
CSharpier provides a few basic options that affect formatting and has no plans to add more. It follows the Option Philosophy of prettier.
This is free and open source software.
Linux Candy: Lolcat++ is a rewrite of the popular LOLCAT - LinuxLinks
Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series.
Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivolous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative.
ClockTemp - TUI clock - LinuxLinks
ClockTemp is a TUI clock inspired by tty-clock that displays the time, date, temperature and more.
This is free and open source software.
corner - terminal-based task journal for developers - LinuxLinks
corner is a terminal-based task journal for developers. Capture ideas without leaving your workflow, find them when you need them.
This is free and open source software.
Jaspr - modern web framework for building websites in Dart - LinuxLinks
Jaspr is a modern web framework for building websites in Dart with support for both client-side and server-side rendering, as well as static site generation.
Jaspr is an alternative to Flutter Web, when you want to build any kind of website with Dart.
This includes (but is not limited to):
Static Sites. Server-Rendered Sites. Single-Page Applications.
Jaspr works by giving you the familiar look and feel of the Flutter framework, while using native web technologies, like HTML, the DOM and CSS to enable you building all kinds of websites using Dart.
This is free and open source software.
krep - optimized string search utility - LinuxLinks
krep is not intended to be a full replacement or direct competitor to feature-rich tools like grep or ripgrep. Instead, it aims to be a minimal, efficient, and pragmatic tool focused on speed and simplicity.
krep provides the essential features needed for fast searching, without the extensive options and complexity of more comprehensive search utilities. Its design philosophy is to deliver the fastest possible search for the most common use cases, with a clean and minimal interface.
This is free and open source software.
Kyma - terminal-based presentation tool - LinuxLinks
Kyma is a terminal-based presentation tool that creates beautiful presentations from markdown files with smooth animated transitions.
This is free and open source software.