news
Porting Super Mario 64 To The Original Nintendo DS and Nintendo Getting Aggressive
-
Hackaday ☛ Porting Super Mario 64 To The Original Nintendo DS
The key here is NitroFS, which allows you to implement a similar kind of segmented loading as the N64 uses. Using this the [Hydr8gon] DSi port could be taken as the basis and crammed into NitroFS, enabling the game to mostly run smoothly on the original DS.
-
WINE or Emulation
-
RetroDECK for Linux & Steam Deck to remove Nintendo Switch emulation “forever” in face of DMCA strikes
Popular emulation platform RetroDECK is dropping support for Nintendo Switch emulation, as the developers behind the software are fearful of Nintendo’s lawyers. This is not unusual to see, especially with a community project that relies on volunteers to get the job done. Dealing with legal matters is not what they’re interested in, and the team says Switch emulation is “generating the highest volume of warnings” of all.
RetroDECK is not a single emulator, but rather an all-in-one platform that bundles various emulators and tools in one place for Linux systems, with a focus on the popular Steam Deck handheld (hence the name). If you weren’t already aware, the Steam Deck runs on SteamOS, Valve’s custom Linux-based operating system. This is the same OS that will be available on the upcoming Steam Machine and Steam Frame.
-