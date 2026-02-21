Porting Super Mario 64 To The Original Nintendo DS and Nintendo Getting Aggressive

Popular emulation platform RetroDECK is dropping support for Nintendo Switch emulation, as the developers behind the software are fearful of Nintendo’s lawyers. This is not unusual to see, especially with a community project that relies on volunteers to get the job done. Dealing with legal matters is not what they’re interested in, and the team says Switch emulation is “generating the highest volume of warnings” of all.

RetroDECK is not a single emulator, but rather an all-in-one platform that bundles various emulators and tools in one place for Linux systems, with a focus on the popular Steam Deck handheld (hence the name). If you weren’t already aware, the Steam Deck runs on SteamOS, Valve’s custom Linux-based operating system. This is the same OS that will be available on the upcoming Steam Machine and Steam Frame.