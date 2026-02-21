news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 21, 2026



Quoting: Ubuntu kernel 6.8.0-100-generic has buggy networking —

I am really annoyed by this bug. In an LTS no less. I mean, seriously. Worst of all, it has potentially serious implications, as you may end up with packet loss and important connections suddenly being cut, which is not what you want. Effectively, the systems become unreliable with this kernel. Luckily, the workaround is quite simple and quick and fully reversible.

Thus, if your network suddenly behaves erratically in Ubuntu and flavors, it's most likely not you, not your gear, not your DNS or anything. It's most likely kernel 6.8.0-100. Check it, and if that's the case, boot into an older instance, and see what gives. There's a pretty good chance you won't have any trouble any more. Well, that completes this short guide. On to the next escapade in the slowly deteriorating Linux desktop world.