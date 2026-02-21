news
FSF / Software Freedom: LibreLocal, Music Streaming Setup, and "Made in EU"
-
FSF ☛ LibreLocal 2026 is in May: Start organizing meetups — we'll help
Meetups were held in Brazil, Canada, the Canary Islands of Spain, China, Croatia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, France, Germany, Greece, India, Iran, Kenya, Poland, Romania, Russia, Switzerland, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Many of these countries saw organizers hold meetups in multiple different cities, ranging from informal conversations to multi-day conferences. Seeing last year's list of meetups in different countries is inspiring!
-
Yordi Verkroost ☛ How I Built My Own Music Streaming Setup
So, physical music stores have been my first source for buying music to own. Specialty music stores that sell vinyl and CDs, but also thrift stores that sell discs for as little as a euro per piece. I've become a fan of visiting these stores, browsing through the racks in the hope of finding that one album that's been on my wishlist for a while. A kind of dopamine rush you'd normally get by scrolling through TikTok or Instagram, but then a lot healthier and way more fun.
-
Coinerella ☛ "Made in EU" - it was harder than I thought.
When I decided to build my startup on European infrastructure, I thought it would be a straightforward swap. Ditch AWS, pick some EU providers, done. How hard could it be?
Turns out: harder than expected. Not impossible, I did it, but nobody talks about the weird friction points you hit along the way. This is that post.