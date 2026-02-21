news
Games: Snacktorio, Lexispell, and More
-
Turn recipes into huge cooking production lines in the new Snacktorio demo | GamingOnLinux
Snacktorio is a factory-cooking automation game from the developer of APICO and Mudborne, and looks to be another great indie game to try out. A demo has gone live ahead of Steam Next Fest, with Native Linux support too just like their previous games.
-
The Wolf Among Us, The Last Express and more join the GOG Preservation Program | GamingOnLinux
The GOG Preservation Program expands again to include more classic games that will be kept alive with patches from the GOG team like The Wolf Among Us. Learn how to easily install and run GOG games on Linux / SteamOS using our guide.
-
MOUSE: P.I. For Hire looks awesome in the new boss trailer | GamingOnLinux
MOUSE: P.I. For Hire is arriving on March 19th and ahead of release a new trailer shows off one of the boss fights, and it really does look awesome.
-
Lexispell is a Balatro-styled roguelike word game with a demo worth trying | GamingOnLinux
Lexispell from MrEliptik is a roguelike that has you spell out words for points with some Balatro-styled mechanics, and the new demo is worth a go. The developer previously released the rather great Hyperslice which I'm a big fan of, and after trying out the Lexispell demo I'm thoroughly keen to play through the full game.
-
Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth arrives April 27, will run "great" on Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux
Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth is set to arrive on April 27th from the creators of Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley, giving us another lovely adventure. Additionally, the developer announced recently that the game and demo work "great" on Steam Deck. It hasn't been verified by Valve yet so has no official rating.
-
It's now easier to install MGSHDFix for Metal Gear games on Linux / Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux
The ace Luxtorpeda project has expanded, and now it makes it real easy to install the popular MGSHDFix pack for various Metal Gear games on Linux / Steam Deck.
-
Slay the Spire 2 arrives March 5 with 4-player co-op | GamingOnLinux
Mega Crit just revealed that Slay the Spire 2 is set to arrive in Early Access on March 5, and we're getting 4-player co-op with the launch. It was originally due last year but the developers ended up delaying it.
-
Widelands, the open source Settlers-like, devs plan to ban all AI generated contributions | GamingOnLinux
Widelands is a free and open source Settlers-like strategy game, and their developers appear to be setting a firm stance against any AI generated contributions. In case you missed it - back in December 2025 they had a big new release.
-
Steam Deck now out of stock in the EU in addition to USA, Canada and Japan | GamingOnLinux
Unfortunately the stock availability of the Steam Deck has only worsened recently, with the EU now appearing to be completely out of stock. That's on top of it still being out of stock in the USA and Canada as I previously reported.