Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, 3D Printing, ESP32, and More
CNX Software ☛ 2.1-channel audio HAT for Raspberry Pi features Texas Instruments TAS5825M class-D amplifier
Previously, we wrote about the Louder Raspberry Pi, an open-source media center that integrates the Louder Raspberry Hat based on a 25W TAS5805M Class-D amplifier. Now, the developer has introduced the Louder Raspberry Hat Plus, upgrading from the TAS5805M amplifier to the more powerful TAS5825M, capable of driving up to 53W in mono (PBTL) mode while offering improved efficiency and thermal performance. The Louder Raspberry Hat Plus is compatible with all Raspberry Pi models and comes in 1X and 2X variants.
Hackaday ☛ Panoramic Film Camera Made From 3D Printed Parts
The custom-built camera works by taking a standard roll of 35mm film, which is standardized to take 36 pictures, and exposing a wider section of the film to create a panorama. This reduces the number of pictures on the roll to 19. This is the fifth version of this camera, called the Infidex 176 V, and has everything a standard film camera would have, from an exposure counter, pressure plate for the film, a winder, interchangable lenses, a viewfinder, and a tripod mounting point. It does take a bit of work to assemble, as shown in the video linked below, but the final result is impressive and delivers a custom finished product not easily found or reproducible in off-the-shelf cameras.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Fanless Factor 101 Arrives with Qualcomm QCS6490 and 10GbE Networking
The platform is based on an 8-core Qualcomm Kryo 670 CPU clocked at up to 2.1GHz, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x memory (3200MT/s, single-channel). OnLogic lists an “AI inference accelerator” as an included feature, and the system ships with 128GB of onboard UFS flash storage.
Linux Gizmos ☛ ESP32 Bus Pirate Update Adds RF Tools, USB Host Mode, Signal Analysis, and Cellular Plans
The original Bus Pirate is an open-source hardware tool widely used for communicating with and debugging embedded systems over interfaces such as I²C, SPI, UART, and 1-Wire. The ESP32 Bus Pirate reimplements that concept in firmware form, allowing low-cost ESP32-S3 development boards to function as multi-protocol debugging and experimentation platforms.